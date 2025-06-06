Celebrated actress Salma Mumin sparked public outrage when she shared videos of her going to get waakye using a police officer

In the video, she drove in her white Range Rover as she showed the route to her favourite waakye joint

Many people took to the comment section to express their frustration at Salma for booking a police officer only to get waakye

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin caused a stir on social media when she shared a video of her using police protection to visit her favourite waakye spot on a rainy day on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

Salma Mumin uses police protection to visit her favourite waakye spot. Image Credit: @salmamumin

Source: Instagram

Salma Mumin uses police protection

Salma took to her Snapchat account to share with her fans a glimpse of her morning routine as she headed out to get some waakye to start her day.

Driving in her white Range Rover, the star actress showed her point of view as she drove in the lane separating cars moving in separate directions while a police officer on a motorbike led and cleared the way for her to drive through.

In the subsequent videos, Salma arrived home with her pack of delicious waakye wrapped in cocoyam leaves.

The waakye she bought had a sizeable amount of waakye with stew and shito to go with it. For protein, she enjoyed the famous Ghanaian delicacy with egg, fish and meat. The meal was also served with gari and spaghetti.

Reactions as Salma Mumin uses police protection

The video did not sit well with many Ghanaians, such that many of them thronged to the comment section of the video to express their views.

Many opined that Salma Mumin was chasing clout and that she could have driven to her waakye joint without the guidance of a police officer since there was no traffic.

The diverse reactions of social media users to the viral video of Salma Mumin using police protection to visit her waakye joint are below:

e.ntamoty said:

"Too many clout chasers in this country."

aretha_pippa said:

"😢 Ghana police you need some guidelines."

snanaabenaa said:

"3ne3, send the policeman pr3ko eerr hmmm Gh🤦🏽‍♀️"

boboligimusic said:

"Ghana too sweet just have money 😂."

gh_tintuner said:

"The police man is trying to help you bcos you are a celebrity, and bcos of ignorance and show off she doesn’t know she’s putting the man into trouble 😢😢."

_phe_lyx said:

"Person no chop u come Dey show us food 😢😢."

zeuss_iii said:

"So the Ghana there no, there’s no code of conduct/organizational rules for the Police service? Ah wossop? 😂"

uglymartial said:

rai

Salma Mumin dazzles in outfits. Image Credit: @salmamumin

Source: Instagram

Salma Mumin says her Range Rover is self-funded

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin turned heads after being seen cruising around town in her brand-new Range Rover, just days after clearing it from the Tema Port.

In an interview with media personality Doreen Avio, Salma made it clear that she purchased the luxury vehicle with her own money, no external funding, no romantic partner drama.

Her statement sparked reactions online, with many comparing her independent lifestyle to that of singer and socialite Hajia4Reall.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh