The story of Kumawood star Kyeiwaa's four-day marriage to her ex-husband and Kumasi-based spare parts dealer, Daniel Osei, has surfaced yet again

The actress, born Rose Mensah Tutugyagu, found out that Mr Osei was married and decided to leave the marriage

The story left many people in awe, while others weighed in on why she left Mr Osei after being married for four days

The former marriage of seasoned Ghanaian actress Rose Mensah Tutugyagu, popularly known as Kyeiwaa, has surfaced on social media, accompanied by an old picture.

Kyeiwaa's short marriage

An old picture of Kyeiwaa during her youthful days has surfaced on social media amid news of her short marriage to the Kumasi-based spare parts dealer, Daniel Osei, which lasted for only four days.

“I do not like married men and have never liked them. He (Daniel Osei) was not truthful. I decided to leave the marriage when I found out he had a wife,” she said in the exclusive interview with Kasapa FM in September 2015.

Meanwhile, Kyeiwaa's marriage to Mr Osei has been seen as a movie, considering how short it was, and it was rare for a Ghanaian celebrity to get married for that short time.

The Kumawood actress is currently based in the US with her current husband, Michael Kissi Asare, whom she married in Worcester, Massachusetts, in a beautiful white wedding on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Kyeiwaa's wedding photos with her ex-husband

Reactions to Kyeiwaa's former marriage

Many people were in disbelief about the story as they wondered what could have led Kyeiwaa to divorce her ex-husband after four days.

Others who were aware of the trending story at the time took to the comment section to recount it and to share their views.

The reactions of social media users to the trending story of Kyeiwaa's shortest marriage are below:

@Nanaezze said:

"I said to myself this woman is pretty Paa. So ibi the movie roles wey Directors use change am towards we like that 😂."

@nakwaati said:

"Yup. the man was already married and she didn’t know 🤣."

@doncee5 said:

"The man was living in our area…maakro…he was a photographer married with about four children then…everyone was surprised the day we heard he was marrying Kyeiwaa."

@Josephi78689833 said:

"That story was funny 😂😂😂😂😂😂she said the man didn’t tell her he was married 😂😂😂😂😂."

@GyapKay said:

"She found out after the ceremony that the man was married. So she quit there and then."

Kyeiwaa shares the grass to grace story

YEN.com.gh reported that veteran actress Kyeiwaa opened up about her remarkable journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of Kumawood’s most beloved stars.

In a heartfelt interview with actress and host Emelia Brobbey, Kyeiwaa noted that her path to fame began when a generous benefactor brought her to Kumasi to work as a housemaid. That opportunity eventually led her to the world of acting.

A video from the interview, where she fondly recalled her early days performing with comedian Ajoss and his comedy group, went viral, sparking admiration and nostalgia among fans who praised her resilience and talent.

