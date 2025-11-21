President John Dramani Mahama has gained popularity in the Nollywood movie industry

In a video, veteran actor Kelvin Ikeduba promoted the president as he wore his 2024 campaign shirt

The video has gone viral, with many Ghanaians sharing positive reactions on social media

President John Dramani Mahama has made mainstream headlines after veteran Nigerian actor Kelvin Ikeduba wore one of his famous campaign shirts in a movie.

Veteran Nigerian actor Kevin Ikeduba wears President John Dramani Mahama's campaign shirt in a Nollywood movie. Photo source: John Dramani Mahama, @scorpnewstv/TikTok

On Thursday, November 20, 2025, TikTok blogger Scorp News TV shared a video of himself watching a Nollywood movie airing on popular Ghanaian TV station Givers TV in his home.

In a scene from the movie, Kelvin Ikeduba was spotted wearing the shirt used by President Mahama and the supporters and officials of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2024 election campaign season.

The appearance of the campaign T-shirt excited the blogger, who cheered and praised the president for gaining popularity in a foreign country.

The TikTok video of Nollywood actor Kelvin Ikeduba wearing President John Mahama's campaign T-shirt is shown below:

Nollywood actor Alex Cross speaks Twi

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Alex Cross showed his skill in the popular Ghanaian language, Twi, while on the movie set with veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Obaapa Christy and his other castmates.

In an interaction, the gospel musician taught the Nollywood actor how to respond to questions about his well-being in Twi. The Moving Forward hitmaker then asked the actor about how he was doing, to which he perfectly replied in Twi.

Despite a few challenges, Alex Cross was able to follow Obaapa Christy's lead and say some words in Twi, which impressed the gospel musician.

Nigerian actor Alex Cross speaks Twi with Obaapa Christy on their movie set in Ghana. Photo source: @iam_alexcross, @nanahemaa1712/TikTok

Their interaction triggered laughter from the veteran singer, the production team, and castmates, including Kofi Adjorlolo, who was seated in his chair and watching them.

Alex Cross and Obaapa Christy's interaction gained traction on social media, with many Ghanaians praising them.

The Nigerian actor travelled to Ghana for the filming of an upcoming movie, Maids of Honour, which features veteran Ghanaian actor Kofi Adjorlolo and the renowned gospel musician.

Videos of Alex Cross's arrival at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra emerged on social media on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

The TikTok video of Alex Cross speaking Twi with Obaapa Christy on the movie set in Ghana is below:

Reactions to Nigerian actor wearing campaign shirt

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Thearticles5 commented:

"Eii Chaley!! This JM aura, deaaaa!! Everywhere, oh."

Jnr Jack photography said:

"38 fuo go talk say ebi AI 😂."

Eves_Boujee wrote:

"JM forever 🥰."

Ms71 commented:

"It is a message."

President Mahama praises Akabenezer during public encounter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Mahama praised Akabenezer during their encounter at Prempeh International Airport in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

In a video, the president expressed his admiration for the Kumawood actor's creativity and acting skills.

Akabenezer thanked President Mahama and invited him to his stage play, Akwaaba vs Oobake.

