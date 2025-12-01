Jojo Mills Robertson maintained his composure at the funeral of his son while standing beside his coffin, conveying deep pain through his expression and tone of voice

Every word he spoke carried emotion, leaving a lasting impression on family, friends, and colleagues present, which was powerful and inspiring

The video of his tribute has circulated widely on social media, evoking empathy and highlighting the unpredictability of life and the strong bond between parent and child

Veteran Ghanaian actor Jojo Mills Robertson was overcome with emotion as he stood beside the coffin of his late son during a solemn funeral ceremony.

In the heartbreaking moment captured in a video sighted on Afro Trends on TikTok, the grieving father was seen speaking directly to the body of his son, expressing the unimaginable pain of a parent forced to bury a child.

He spoke about the painful experience he was going through at that moment and how he had come to the realisation that he was never meant to bury his son.

Jojo Mills Robertson explained that he had worked so hard to raise Francis that he believed it would be his son who would one day bury him. He said, I know it is a son who has to bury his father and not a father burying his son.

Jojo Mills shared emotional words

He continued: "I thought about how I have been a dad to you, and when I thought about what I had done for you and how many times I had worked for you, I was looking forward to reaping what I had sown. To this day, the harvest from all the work that I had put into you has been wasted. It was not my will for it to end this way. However, God knows all things, and it was within His will."

A man standing beside him and consoling him listened attentively as he spoke. He understood how difficult it was for him to stand before the coffin and share his heartbreak so openly and visibly.

Although he was able to maintain his composure, the sorrowful atmosphere in which he was surrounded was evident.

While paying tribute to his son, the expression and tone of voice demonstrated how much pain he felt.

The atmosphere at this event was respectful and pensive as attendees watched the father of the deceased honouring his son for a final time.

Each word uttered expressed many emotions, and the emotion behind each word touched every person present.

During this difficult time in his life, Jojo Mills Robertson was supported by his family, friends, and colleagues from the entertainment industry. Jojo Mills Robertson handled himself with dignity, strength, and calmness.

Watch the emotional video of Jojo Robertson Mills below:

The loss of his son has caused the public to express their support through social media, and many Ghanaians have expressed their condolences to the actor during this difficult time.

Jojo Mills son confirmed dead

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Popular Efiewura TV series actor, Jojo Mills-Robertson, had announced the demise of his son, Naab, on social media.

The US-based veteran comic actor mourned his son's death in an emotional post on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

Many Ghanaians took to social media to offer their condolences to Jojo Mills-Robertson and his family on their loss.

