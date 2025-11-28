A TikToker, Andy Asiedu, inspired many when he showed how he drew a visa on paper and believed that one day he would hold a real one

He described himself as a living testimony of God’s goodness and emphasised that without faith it was impossible to please God

His story highlighted the power of trusting God, staying faithful, and visualising dreams to turn them into reality

A young Ghanaian man, identified as Andy Asiedu, has become a source of inspiration for many people on social media after he shared his story of moving from drawing a visa on a piece of paper to finally holding a real one in his hands.

His experience has touched people who believe in faith, determination and the power of dream visualisation.

The Ghanaian man trusted in God's faith

According to Andy, the beginning of his breakthrough started when he decided to trust God completely with his future.

In a TikTok post, he holds up a sheet of paper with a simple sketch of a visa page designed to resemble a real visa inside a passport.

The illustration included the word approved written boldly inside.

Andy explained that the paper served as a constant reminder and a point of prayer because he continuously looked at it and visualised himself receiving an actual visa one day.

Andy Asiedu captioned:

“Without faith, it is impossible for men to please God. From writings on a paper, full of faith, comes the manifestation of God’s goodness. I am a living testimony of how good God is, and until my last breath, I will keep praising Him.”

The moment captured the transformation from imagination to reality, proving that dreams can come true when supported by unwavering belief and trust in God.

Andy describes himself as living proof that God is good and says that he will continue to praise God for the goodness he has experienced.

Although Andy did not disclose which country issued the visa, the message behind his story highlights the importance of dreaming about a goal and backing it with faith in God and action to bring that dream to life.

Social media users reacted to his testimony

Social media users have commented on Andy’s inspiring story

They expressed that his journey demonstrates the power of the law of attraction combined with hard work and faith in God, which can shape reality.

Countless people have been inspired by Andy’s testimony, and many say they are now ready to write a sketch or visualise their own dreams until those dreams come to life.

Dorcas commented:

"You acted like your miracle, and you got it."

Cilia Berta commented:

"I like how u work with faith🙏🏾🙏🏾. I’ll testify mine in the name of Jesus 🙏🏾."

Blackboimilli commented:

"Law of attraction is at work."

ymans commented:

"Faith without action is dead."

ok.Antwi commented:

"👏😇🙏 I top into this blessing 🙌🏼 🙏🏼 ✨️in Jesus name 🙏🏼 🙌🏼Amen and Amen 🙇🏻 🙏🏼 🙌🏼 👏🏻."

