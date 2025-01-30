Pamela Watara, in an interview, wept as she recounted how her close friend betrayed her during her pregnancy and the passing of her baby

The socialite noted that she fell into depression because of her friend's betrayal as she had no one around her after her baby's passing

Pamela Watara said she had still not seen her close friend until now and that the experience had taught her valuable life lessons

Famous Ghanaian socialite Pamela Watara has opened up about some challenges she faced during her pregnancy and the loss of her baby.

In a recent interview with Kumawood actress and TV host Gladys Mensah Boaku, popularly known as Nayas 1 on Angel TV, the social media sensation said she got betrayed by a close friend she had accommodated in her home during her pregnancy.

According to her, the female friend, whose name she failed to mention, informed her of her decision to travel out of Accra when she found she was pregnant and was expecting a baby.

Pamela Watara noted that her friend had been on her travels throughout her nine-month pregnancy term even though she had left some of her belongings in her apartment.

The socialite shed tears as she recounted how she had to undergo a C-section to deliver her baby, who developed health complications after his arrival and was placed in the pediatric ward at the 37 Military Hospital for medical evaluation.

Pamela Watara noted that she was discharged from the hospital but her newborn son was still on admission at the medical facility, so she decided to call her close friend to return home and help her since she was still recovering from the toll the baby delivery took on her.

She said her friend did not see any value in being around her during her pregnancy so she decided to disappear from her life and was absent during her one-month stay in the hospital through to the passing of her baby and the court appearances afterwards.

Pamela noted that she fell into depression because of her friend's betrayal as she found herself alone and needed to talk to someone as she struggled to cope with the pain of losing her baby shortly after the delivery.

Pamela Watara said she had still not seen her close friend until now and that the experience had taught her valuable life lessons.

Ghanaians sympathise with Pamela Watara

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

faithhope4036 commented:

"Pamela is now mentally mature now. Time heals wounds!!!. Keep staying healthy and positive."

veraasare-up4tn said:

"This story touched me. Hmmmm very sad. God bless you, Pamela."

eunicedzifa5007 commented:

"Hi Pamela, hope you’re doing well. In life, we do make mistakes one way or the other, and when that happens you sit back and reflect. I am sorry for your loss, all is not lost I am a woman therefore I feel your pain. Pick up the pieces and move on. I am saddened by your story, I do not know what you believe in all the same I want you to know if you have been betrayed know that God has not forsaken you. Have a blessed day."

joyceselormey197 said:

"May the good Lord heal you dear."

