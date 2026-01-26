Celebrated American streamer IShowSpeed has got tongues wagging after he touched down in Ghana for his tour

A video showed the moment a pilot had to act fast to ensure the celebrated streamer was safe after arriving at the Burma Camp in a helicopter

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views on his ongoing Africa tour

Famous American streamer IShowSpeed has taken Ghana by storm after he touched down in the country on Monday, January 26, 2025, as part of his African tour.

The 21-year-old has taken over social media trends, having visited Akropong in the Eastern Region, where he was given a rousing welcome by chiefs and people of the area.

Famous American streamer IShowSpeed tours Ghana as part of Africa tour Photo credit: @IShowSpeed/YouTube

An incident which has meanwhile gone viral was captured after IShowSpeed returned to Accra from Akropong.

The video showed the moment he stepped off the helicopter after arriving at the Burma Camp in the Greater Accra Region, and he had to be immediately prompted by a pilot to lower his head as the helicopter blades were still spinning.

He immediately bowed his head and ensured the helicopter blades had stopped moving completely before continuing with his walk.

As a show of gratitude, he shook hands with the pilot for his timely intervention.

Woman asks IShowSpeed for money

A Ghanaian woman also caused a stir after her interaction with IShowSpeed went viral. She succeeded in engaging the 21-year-old in a conversation where she politely stated in Twi that she needed money.

IShowSpeed at that point then asked the woman what she said, to which she shouted in English, “We want money.”

IShowSpeed has so far been to Angola, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Mozambique, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Ethiopia, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, and Senegal.

The video of IShowSpeed’s reaction has generated a lot of reactions on social media.

Reactions to IShowSpeed’s visits to Ghana

Netizens who thronged the comments sections of the video have shared different opinions on IShowSpeed’s visit to Ghana.

Obed Kwabena Bangdome stated:

"It’s to change some of his US followers’ perception about Ghana. Some people will see proofs of the type of cars driven here. I beg to disagree with you, bro."

Seth Samuel Atta-Gyimah indicated:

"Unemployment is a disease, ooo! Now every Ghanaian with a good phone is a blogger now."

Francis Kofi opined:

"This world ankasaa nu ebiii jon paaa. What does this guy actually offer this world?"

IShow Speed opens up on Ghanaian roots

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that IShowSpeed broke his silence as he disclosed his Ghanaian roots after he stormed Ghana for his ambitious livestream tour.

During his stream, IShowSpeed, who was spotted on top of a moving car, surprisingly disclosed that he has Ghanaian roots and that his mother is Ghanaian.

The disclosure has won many people over, as they least expected him to be Ghanaian despite being a Black American.

Source: YEN.com.gh