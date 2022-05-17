Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has expressed displeasure over fans reactions to him meeting Kendrick Lamar for the first time

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has expressed displeasure over comments by critics and fans to him and other artistes meeting Kendrick Lamar for the first time.

In an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on Asaase Radio, he told host Caroline Sampson that negative comments can jeopadise the music industry.

Kendrick Lamar and Stonebwoy. Photo Source: @Spotify

Source: Twitter

On May 14, American Rapper, Kendrick Lamar held a private listening party for his newly released album, 'Mr Morale And The Big Steppers'.

A tweet by the offical Twitter account of Spotify showed a number of Ghanaian artiste present including; Amarae, Black Sherif, Small God, Stonebwoy, among others.

Stonebwoy explained that a number of artistes were invited to the listening party held, and that other artiste who were available, graced the occasion with their presence. Therefore, it would be unfair to call him and the other acts, “lick feet.”

We were all invited, we hooked up with Kendrick Lamar… that’s the levels. There were other people, Sherif, Smallgod, Amaarae and others. If you came, you came. If you didn’t come, you didn’t come, don’t worry.

Speaking on what trespassed after the listening party, he added that:

So don’t say that because your favourite didn’t come, there has to be an agenda (created) to tag all the ones there as lick feet or follow, follow

Sharing the impact negative comments have on celebrities from the diaspora who visit the country, he cited the case of Ari Lennox who was abused on Twitter for sharing positive experiences from her stay in Ghana.

These people just get on Twitter, with two followers, three followers with agenda mindedness and negativity and it is now having an effect on the lot. That girl (Ari Lennox) had to go and delete everything. What is that? When did this all start?

Source: YEN.com.gh