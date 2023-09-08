Ghanaian rapper Fotocopy gave a presentation to senior high school students in the Bronx, US

His presentation was focused on education and talent and how he balances his school life and music

Many people were awed by his eloquence and confidence after watching the video

Ghanaian rapper Fotocopy won the hearts of many as he stood in front of senior high school students in the Bronx, US to speak to them about talent and education.

Fotocopy speaks to high school students in the US

Young musician Fotocopy was at the Leaders of Tomorrow Middle School in the Bronx in New York City in the United States of America.

The theme of his presentation was centred on education and talent. He shared how, as a rapper, he balances academics and being a musician.

The School Dey Be hitmaker stated that he focuses on his schoolwork from Monday to Friday. On weekends, his father gives him the privilege to go to the studio to record songs.

The students and tutors applauded the 9-year-old rapper after his presentation.

Below is a video of Fotocopy speaking to students in the Bronx, US

Ghanaians admire Fotocopy's eloquence

Many Ghanaians, after watching the video, admired Fotocopy's eloquence and confidence in how he addressed the students at the senior high school.

Others said they were proud of the talented rapper as they applauded him in the comments.

