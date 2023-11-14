Rapper D Black recently met Hip Hop superstars 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes at the 02 Arena in London

D Black was an attendee at 50 Cent's Get Rich Or Die Tryin - 20 Years Later tour who had the privilege of meeting the American stars backstage

A photo and video he shared online got many of his followers excited for him about the link-up

Ghanaian rapper D Black recently linked up with American rap stars 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes in London.

50 Cent held the London leg of his Get Rich Or Die Tryin - 20 Years Later tour at the 02 Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

D Black, known in private life as Desmond Blackmore, was one of the teeming patrons at the concert.

D Black met 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes in London Photo source: @dblackgh

D Black had the privilege of going backstage to meet 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes, a guest artiste on the night. He shared a photo and video of his moments with the American stars on Instagram.

A handshake with Busta Rhymes and a selfie with 50 Cent

In the first slide which was a photo, the 36-year-old posed with Busta Rhymes. The two shared a firm handshake with the American raising one finger in the air.

The next slide had Busta, 50 Cent, and others joining D Black for a selfie video.

Sharing the images, D Black noted that Busta Rhymes was the first Hip-Hop artiste he listened to as a youngster.

"PuT Ya Handz Where My Eyes Can See If you Really WAnna paRty wiT Me ~ @bustarhymes !! #Legend. FunFact - the first hiphop album I ever listened to was Busta Rhymes - Extension Level Event in 1998," he said.

See the images below (swipe to see the video):

D Black's video with 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes excites Ghanaians

The photo and video shared by D Black have got many of his followers excited. Some praised him for the moves he is making.

okyeamekwame said:

Doing it with the big Buoys . Congratulations bro . Seen in pics with these legends is legendary enough . Beautiful

amgcashprince said:

2nd Slide you can’t be where D Black is in the 2nd slide if you ain’t a Boss

oklaygh said:

Mr Desmond di33 I sure say he go arrange with 50 and Busta to bring them down this Dec .. smart man

D-Black reveals he stopped Castro's from dissing Charterhouse in Seihor

Meanwhile, D Black recently disclosed that Castro's Seihor, which he featured on, was meant to be a diss song to Charterhouse, organisers of the Ghana Music Awards.

He stated that he did not buy into the idea of trashing Charterhouse and that after deliberating, they both agreed to record it as a normal song.

D Black opens up on relationship with Sefa

Earlier, D-Black addressed rumours regarding his relationship with Black Avenue Muzik signee Sefa.

The musician revealed that rumours that he was dating the singer who is a member of his record label were baseless.

He mentioned that Sefa was like a little sister to him, adding that their relationship was purely professional.

