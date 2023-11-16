Sefa has pleaded with Ghanaian influencers and TikTokers to reduce their rates for music promotions

She noted that they charge exorbitant prices when music in Ghana does not pay much

She advised them to review their rates since musicians rely on them to trend their songs

Ghanaian musician, Sefa, has lamented the exorbitant rates of the various TikTok influencers in the country.

Sefa promoting her Vibration song. Image Credit: @s3fa_gh

Source: Instagram

Sefa pleads with influencers to reduce their rates

Highlighting challenges in the Ghana music industry, Sefa noted that in order for musicians in Ghana to promote their newly released song, they resort to using TikTok influencers and dancers.

She stated that they charge huge sums of money as rates to come up with a dance challenge to boost the streaming numbers of the song.

“The influencers charge a lot of money. GH¢20,000, GH¢30,000, GH¢40,000. It is more of like... you are asking or paying for their services."

The Vibration crooner stated that they cannot do it for free since that is their source of livelihood. She highlighted that music in Ghana does not pay much, thus the huge rate by these influencers poses a financial burden on them.

Video of Sefa and dancers doing the dance challenge to Vibration.

Despite the financial burden, the Echoke crooner noted that these influencers which comprise of musicians, dancers, skit makers and others, a key in making their songs go viral.

The Black Avenue Muzik signee stated that TikTok is the new social media, adding that the engagements for posts are more as compared to other online platforms.

“I think the influencers can do something about their rates because music in the country, Ghana does not pay as compared to abroad. They should reduce their prices,” she added.

Video of Sefa and DWP dancers doing the viral dance challenge to her song Vibration.

