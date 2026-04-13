Edwin Gyimah's alleged baby mama has publicly reacted to his ongoing battle with his family over his eight-bedroom house

In a video, the ex-Black Stars player's former partner levelled allegations of mistreatment towards her and his family

Edwin Gyimah's alleged baby mama's claims about the embattled footballer has stirred negative reactions from Ghanaians

An alleged baby mama of embattled former Black Stars player Edwin Gyimah has levelled allegations against him amid his ongoing dispute with his family over his eight-bedroom house.

Edwin Gyimah’s alleged baby mama accuses him of neglect as he battles family over property. Photo source: The Kasi Blog, Oyerepa Radio

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, April 9, 2026, Edwin Gyimah dragged his sister and some family members to Auntie Naa's 'Oyerepa Afutuo' show over a dispute that had persisted between them in recent years.

During the emotional interview on Oyerepa FM in Kumasi, the 35-year-old ex-Olando Pirates defender struggled to hold back tears as he described how his life had unravelled after his footballing career dwindled.

Gyimah alleged that spiritual attacks from family members have contributed to his sudden decline, insisting that the very people he trusted have taken everything from him.

According to the ex-Black Stars player, who was financially stable during his playing days, he and his wife and children were living in Ghana under difficult conditions.

Gyimah accused his family, especially his sister Felicia, of neglect and illegally taking over his eight-bedroom house while he remained homeless and financially unstable with his wife and children.

The ex-Black Stars also engaged in a heated exchange with his sister, whom Aunty Naa questioned about the allegations during the show.

The Facebook video of Edwin Gyimah speaking about his struggles and property dispute with his family is below:

Edwin Gyimah's alleged baby mama levels accusations

In a recent TikTok live session, Edwin Gyimah's alleged baby mama claimed the embattled footballer abandoned her and her child after their brief relationship during his playing stint abroad.

Recounting her story, she stated that she returned to Ghana and visited the ex-Black Stars player's family home with her then five-month-old baby but was told they had relocated.

The alleged baby mama noted that she tracked Edwin's family to the current dispute residence and discovered that his mother had been struck by a stroke and was struggling to raise funds to buy medicine for her treatment.

She claimed that she regularly sent money to the footballer's family whenever they called to seek financial support for the mother's ailment.

According to her, Edwin's family claimed that he had abandoned them for years and was refusing to pick up their calls whenever they contacted him.

She noted that all her attempts to reach him also proved futile, leading to her moving on after listening to her current husband's advice on the matter.

The alleged baby mama claimed that the embattled footballer recently contacted her and complained about his current financial struggles.

She alleged that Edwin accused his current wife of selling his properties in South Africa and returned to Ghana to live with her parents, thereby abandoning him.

She also alleged that the former Orlando Pirates defender claimed that he had moved in with an ex-lover with whom he fathered a child he rejected.

She said:

"He (Edwin Gyimah) explained to me that he had relocated from South Africa to Ghana and had become stranded. He claimed that his wife had sold his properties in South Africa and had returned to Ghana to live with her parents."

"He said that he was alone without his wife. He also told me that he was living with a girl, with whom he welcomed a child that he rejected."

Regarding her alleged child with Gyimah, the baby mama claimed that the former Black Stars player had never assumed responsibility for their son.

She also questioned his decision to drag his family to Auntie Naa's 'Oyerepa Afutuo' show over their ongoing property dispute.

Kwaku Manu slams Edwin Gyimah’s family for attempting to ‘cheat’ him out of his home. Photo source: @momoblogs, @oyereparadio

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video of Edwin Gyimah's alleged baby mama speaking is below:

Edwin Gyimah's baby mama's allegations stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

CeeO said:

"This has nothing to do with the house he is collecting, please."

Carokiboss commented:

"So why are you now talking about this."

nanankansah63 wrote:

"This doesn't change anything. Why do we like to bring people down? He has built his house and wants it back or at least a place to live. Is that asking for too much?"

Edwin Gyimah's house photo surfaces online

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a photo of Edwin Gyimah's house surfaced on social media amid his dispute with his family.

The current state of the eight-bedroom building and its compound sparked outrage among Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh