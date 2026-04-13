Bishop Daniel Obinim, founder of the International God's Way Church, has strongly denied claims that he admitted to staging miracles within his ministry

He insists that the statements being widely shared on social media are misrepresentations of comments he made in a different context

He urged the general public to disregard claims suggesting that he stages miracles, describing such reports as false and misleading

Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and superintendent of the International God's Way Church, has denied claims that he openly admitted to staging miracles in his ministry.

According to the self-styled pastor, reports suggesting that he confessed to faking miracles are a misrepresentation of comments he made in a previous discussion.

Bishop Daniel Obinim has denied claims that he admitted to staging miracles. Photo credit: ObinimMinistries/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He explained that his earlier remarks were meant to highlight the low engagement his church-related videos receive on YouTube, especially when he shares content about church activities and what he describes as miraculous events.

Bishop Obinim said that due to this low traction, he sometimes uses sensational headlines to attract attention to his online content, a point he insists has been misunderstood by bloggers and content creators.

He further stated that his comments have been taken out of context by individuals he described as self-seeking media actors with their own agendas.

The pastor added that he felt compelled to clarify the matter to protect his reputation from what he described as unfair damage.

He also explained that his ability to perform what he calls miracles is rooted in his faith, prayer, fasting, and inspiration from the teachings and life of Jesus Christ.

According to him, periods of intense prayer and fasting are central to his ministry and spiritual operations.

Bishop Obinim has therefore urged the public to disregard claims that he stages miracles for attention, insisting that his ministry is guided by genuine spiritual practice.

He challenged critics to provide evidence supporting allegations that he has admitted to faking miracles.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Obinim claims to fake miracles in church

Following Bishop Daniel Obinim’s recent denial of allegations that he confessed to staging miracles in church, an old video has resurfaced online in which he appears to speak in controversial terms about orchestrating church “miracles.”

The founder of the International God’s Way Church says his ministry is rooted in prayer and fasting. Photo credit: Obinim Ministries/Facebook

Source: Instagram

In the footage, he is heard discussing how certain church events were carefully planned and presented as miracles, including a claim involving a woman who allegedly acted out a story of suffering from fibroids before receiving what was presented as healing in his church.

He further describes himself in the video as highly strategic in managing such staged scenarios, suggesting that others in similar circles may have learned from his approach.

The resurfaced video has since sparked renewed debate online, especially in light of his recent public denial of any involvement in staged miracles.

Watch the video here:

Bishop Obinim speaks about son's spiritual gifts

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Daniel Obinim praised his son, Gifted, for possessing spiritual healing abilities like himself.

In a viral TikTok video, the controversial preacher opened up about how his son allegedly helped a woman who visited his church with an ailment.

Source: YEN.com.gh