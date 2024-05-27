Okoe Oninku Henry, one of the classmates of Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonewboy, shared a video of the musician in class and participating in class activities

The video sought to answer the doubts of Stonebwoy's fans who wondered whether he attended lectures and whether he participated in any class activities

The video excited many of Stonebwoy's fans as they were delighted to see him in class

A video of dancehall musician Stonebwoy sitting in class for lectures at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) has surfaced on social media after videos of him celebrating after writing his last paper went viral.

Stonebwoy at lectures at GIMPA. Image Credit: @okoe_oninku_henry

Source: TikTok

Video of Stonebwoy in class at GIMPA

One of Stonebwoy's classmates, Okoe Oninku Henry, shared a video of Stonebwoy participating in lectures at GIMPA.

This comes after many of the Gidigba hitmaker's fans wondered whether he attends lectures despite his busy schedule with his music and ambassadorial deals. Others also asked whether he participated in class activities.

In response, Henry on TikTok noted that Stonebwoy was an entertainer and a serious student when it came to his studies at the institution. Henry shared a video to that effect, leaving many people in awe.

Below is a video of Stonebwoy during lectures at GIMPA.

Reactions to the video of Stonebwoy in class

Below are the reactions from fans to the TikTok video:

Unclesam_36 said:

With him I will never miss class God bless you for your update bless Stonebwoy bhiiim. Okoe you’re too much

Stallion_SEGBEFIA said:

One thing about my brother is the intelligence is equally a gift. Marking exam scripts from basic school days . Proud Kwakwaduam boys.

elormfoster said:

This is definitely Gimpa. The lecture room colors

Derek Bobby Airdem said:

Shatta Wale would think that Stonebwoy is there just to throw shades at him. I beg you people should explain what stone said to shatta before he vex again.

"Aww, so cute": Stonebwoy's kids surprise him with gifts after completing GIMPA

YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy completed his final exam at GIMPA recently, and he announced this on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Among the many people excited for Stonebwoy were his kids CJ and Jahjah, who planned a beautiful surprise for him with the help of the mother.

The kids wrote congratulatory messages on cutely cut cardboard alongside a cake, which they presented to Stonebwoy.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh