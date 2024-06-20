One of Nana Aba Anamoah's mentees, 2kay Teldem a.k.a. Ebetoda, has popped up with new photos posing with his idol

The photos, shot at Nana Aba's birthday celebration, show the young man looking good and greatly transformed from his days as a street hawker

Many social media users have hailed Nana Aba for impacting 2kay's life in a positive way

Raphael Obeng Owusu, a young man who Nana Aba Anamoah turned from a street hawker into a media personality, has buzzed social media with new photos.

Obeng Owusu, also known as Ebetoda or 2kay Teldem, got his destiny changed when he encountered Nana Aba while hawking with his friends.

Just about six weeks after their encounter and his disclosure of his passion for journalism, Nana Aba trained and got him employed at Agoo TV and Kasapa FM, where he still works.

2kay Teldem joins Nana Aba to celebrate birthday at Korle-Bu dialysis centre

In his latest photos, 2kay Teldem has been spotted hanging out with his idol as she celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

As widely reported, the former GHOne TV general manager celebrated her birthday at the dialysis centre of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where she and her friends donated money for the upkeep of patients.

2kay Teldem was among the many who joined Nana Aba for the celebration. He shared photos from the location, posing with the celebrant.

The photos show him with a greatly transformed look. He now wears a dreadlock hairstyle and looks more fashionable.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, the young man said:

"Mother and Son ❤️ Enjoy your day Mum "

Ghanaians praise Nana Aba's impact on 2kay Teldem's life

The photos have triggered lovely reactions from Ghanaians who know how it all started for 2kay.

Romeo Adjei said:

She has been a blessing to many. These are the people you need to project.

Nana Asante said:

We all just have to meet our destiny helpers, and everything will be fine.Anyway thanks Nana Aba

Fiifi General said:

These are the kind of person Ghana needs not heartless leaders. Ekom nkoa

Okine Mary said:

Bless you ♥️ ❤️ Nana Aba for helping others you have a good heart ❤️ .

Adepa Akosua Rutlyn said:

Wow! Dude is looking good mheen

Onowu Gidiglo said:

That’s impact !!! God bless the brand Nana Aba Anamoah

Nana Aba takes coconut sellers on a lunch date

Meanwhile, Nana Aba Anamoah, known for her relationship with her fanbase, recently surprised another group of 'street hawker' friends.

The four friends, who comprise a thriving coconut-selling team in Accra, had Nana Aba Anamoah as a top repeat customer.

The media personality took the team on a lunch date where they recounted their journey.

