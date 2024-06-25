King Promise has shared a social media post about his trip to France for the 2024 Paris Fashion Week event

The award-winning singer was spotted with former France footballer Djibril Cisse and Tanzanian music superstar Diamond Platnumz at the event

Many Ghanaians have expressed their excitement about the video of King Promise attending the event

Award-winning Ghanaian Afrobeats singer King Promise attended the 2024 Paris Fashion Week event along with many celebrities from around the globe.

King Promise and Djibril Cisse Photo source: @iamkingpromise @djibrilcisse1981

King Promise hangs out with Djibril Cisse at Paris Fashion Week event

In a social media post, King Promise shared photos of himself with Football legend Djibril Cisse backstage at the fashion event.

Also present for the singer's photo session with Djibril Cisse was Tanzanian music superstar Diamond Platnumz.

In a video from the social media post, King Promise and Diamond Platnumz appeared to have special front-row seats as they enjoyed the designer's presentation.

The Ghanaian singer later approached one of the fashion designers at the event for a conversation after the event.

King Promise was among the few Ghanaian celebrities at the Paris Fashion Week event. Stonebwoy was also spotted with US-based Ghanaian rapper Vic Mensa in the front row seats at the event.

Netizens react to King Promise and Djibril Cisse hanging out in Paris

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans and Ghanaian celebrities regarding King Promise's appearance at the Paris Fashion Week.

@quaminamp_ commented:

"More wins 5 star "

@amgkelvinmoore commented:

"The third side is dope ⭐️⭐️"

@j.derobie commented:

"Dem for know "

@uncle_quartey commented:

"Superhero"

@mrrrculture commented:

"GA MANTSE to the whole wiase."

@jay_niel_icess commented:

"You earned it and well deserved brethren GO Our KING @iamkingpromise "

