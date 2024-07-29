Musician Mzbel embarrassed herself on stage during a performance at the CT Entertainment Ghana event dubbed Ultimate Live Experience

The event was held on Sunday, July 28, 2024, and during her performance, her dancers overpowered her as they displayed incredible dance moves, shaking their backside

The video got many people criticising her dance moves as they applauded the performance of her dancer in the comments

Celebrated musician Mzbel got many Ghanaians criticising her dance moves when she mounted the stage and tried to shake her backside seriously.

Mzbel danced hard on stage

Mzbel performed at the CT Entertainment Ghana event dubbed Ultimate Live Experience on Sunday, July 28, 2024. The brand unveiled the TF Band, TF sounds, and TF lighting inside Westhills Mall.

Many partygoers were excited the moment Mzbel mounted the stage to perform her old songs, which many people continue to party to this day.

One aspect of the Asibolanga hitmaker's performance that caused a stir was when she turned her backside to the crowd and tried to shake it seriously and, in an attempt to whine her waist in the process.

Unfortunately for the mother of two, she failed to do that smoothly and moved towards the back of the stage to make room for her dancers to display their moves.

In the video, her dancers overpowered her as they entertained the crowd by whining their waists and shaking their backsides in impressive positions.

Video of Mzbel's performance.

Reactions to the video of Mzbel's performance

Many people in the comment section were not pleased with Mzbel's performance as they criticised her intention to shake her backside intensively on stage.

The reactions are below to the video shared by famous blogger GhKwaku on Instagram:

jerryjustice951 said:

"She wants to twerk but old age isn't allowing her 😂"

christhormenoo said:

"Is she twerking 😂or whining her waist lol 😮😂"

richardcoffie41 said:

"It’s not shaking"

lady_marjorie_ocran said:

"Wei"

