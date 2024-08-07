Shatta Wale, in a trending social media video, lauded the musical talents of King Paluta

The dancehall artiste also hinted at a possible music collaboration with King Paluta on his upcoming SAFA album

Shatta Wale also disclosed that he has many unreleased songs he recorded with King Paluta a while ago

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale went viral after a video of him speaking about King Paluta surfaced on social media.

Shatta Wale has hailed King Paluta and hinted at a possible collaboration with him. Photo source: @shattawalenima @kingpalutamusic

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale praises King Paluta

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale acknowledged King Paluta's musical talents following his recent rise to mainstream success.



He also revealed that he recorded several songs with King Paluta in Kumasi some years back, which have not been released.

He said:

"Shoutouts to King Paluta. I recorded plenty of songs with King Paluta in Kumasi, which I have yet to release. You will hear a song from me and King Paluta too very soon."

Below is the video of Shatta Wale praising King Paluta:

Reactions to Shatta Wale's comments

Shatta Wale's comments about King Paluta drew many reactions from his fans. Many thronged to the comments section to hail Shatta Wale and King Paluta and express their anticipation for a possible collaboration on the SAFA album. YEN.com.gh gathered some comments from social media users.

@IsaacJamesAllotey commented:

"Waaoooo great one. We can’t wait. SM FOR LIFE."

@MustaphaAbubakar-cl8go commented:

"We wait for this album. Bless up."

@kennedyennin212 commented:

"Music God for life."

@elijahmensah894 commented:

"This Shatta Wale is like a music God in Ghana. There is no artiste."

@kpordzroisrael4428 commented:

"Shatta Wale is an international prophet."

Shatta Wale teases collaboration with Amerado

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale excited his fans by announcing a music collaboration with Amerado on his upcoming SAFA album in a live TikTok interaction.

In the video, the dancehall musician screamed in excitement as he showed his fans a snippet of the song, the title of which is unknown.

Shatta Wale also praised rapper Amerado for his musical talent and dedication to the craft.

Source: YEN.com.gh