BGT star Abigail Dromo left many people impressed with her perofmrnace when she joined musician Mr Drew on stage at an event

Mr Drew performed his recently released banger Sneaky, while Abigail did the viral dance challenge to the song

Many people were elated about Abigail performing at the event despite allegedly parting ways with her mentor, Afronita

Talented dancer Abigail Dromo stole the spotlight while performing with singer Mr Drew on stage at a show on August 20, 2024.

Abigail performed with Mr Drew

In the video that surfaced online and warmed many hearts, Mr Drew performed his recently released hit song, Sneaky, when Abigail joined him on stage.

The Talented Kids season 14 winner displayed fire dance moves to the official dance challenge of the song.

During her performance, Mr Drew stopped to stare at her, taken aback by her exceptional dance moves.

The Britain's Got Talent star danced with so much energy while guests at the event took out their smartphones to record her and cheer her on.

Video of Abigail and Mr Drew's performance.

Reactions to Abigail's performance with Mr Drew

Many people in the comment section of the Instagram post hailed Abigail Dromo and talked about her going far with her dancing career.

Others also admired the fact that she was doing shows independently and nailing her performances without hiding under the spotlight of her mentor, Afronita.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the video:

stellathe_star77 said:

"Who else viewed this more than 3 times and was tempted again ❤️❤️"

euniq_hairmpire said:

"She will go places, so beautiful to watch"

k.obed.asamoah said:

"That's Abigail who was part of the just ended BGT 🙌🔥"

uniluvadjoa said:

"Abigail’s stylist I salute 🫡 you 🔥"

anaacomfort said:

"Abigail you're blessed and highly favoured"

nanaadwoa.davis said:

"She's growing beautiful"

damour_one said:

"Awww this is beautiful 😍"

iamakinggh said:

"This is serious. Dancing effortlessly with a hearing problem. Wow 😮 👏"

Abigail's reaction to her performance with Mr Drew.

Abigail bags a major ambassadorial deal

In a previous article, YEN.com.gh reported that partially hearing-impaired Ghanaian dancer Abigail Dromo, at an exclusive ambassadorial deal signing, went viral online.

In the video, Abigail was spotted with her team, visiting the Ghana Health Service office in Accra. Ghanaians who watched the video were delighted and took to the comment section to express their excitement.

