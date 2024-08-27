Stella Precious, the only daughter of gospel singer Esther Smith, left many people in awe of her beautiful voice

This comes after videos of her performing at her mother's headline concert in Kumasi on Sunday, August 25, 2024, surfaced online

Many people talked about her following in the footsteps of her mother, while others gushed over her beautiful voice

Gospel musician Esther Smith's daughter Stella Precious left many Ghanaians in awe of her powerful and sweet voice when she performed at her mother's headline concert.

The much-anticipated concert was held in Kumasi on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at the Bantama Pentecost.

Esther Smith's daughter performs at concert

In the video, Esther Smith's eight-year-old daughter mounted the stage. With the instrumentalists playing a sweet tune behind her, she grabbed the microphone and sang a beautiful song.

She performed the song Goodness of God by Bethel Music, an American Christian music label led by American Christian worship singer and pastor Jenn Johnson.

During her performance, guests in the auditorium cheered her on while others recorded the memorable moment on their smartphones.

Esther Smith's daughter performing.

Reactions to Esther Smith's daughter's performance

Many Ghanaians in the video's comment section admired Esther Smith's daughter's beautiful voice. Others talked about her following in her mother's footsteps and becoming a gospel singer and minister.

Below are the opinions of people regarding the video shared by blogger Gentle The Blogger on TikTok:

Kt said:

"Like mother like daughter. She has a beautiful voice"

£vangeLM£M£💜❤️ said:

"Children’s favorite song ☺️😍"

Ama_Nhyiraeve_ministries🔥🦅🙏 said:

"Awwww sooo beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🤩"

ECG said:

"Keyboardist please you are good. Play it well ee"

Esther Smith recounts meeting Cecilia Marfo

YEN.com.gh reported that gospel singer Esther Smith spoke about her relationship with some colleagues in the gospel music industry, especially gospel singer Cecilia Marfo.

In an interview, Esther Smith recounted her first encounter with the Afunumu Ba hitmaker, which impressed her.

Many Ghanaians hailed Esther Smith after she recounted her gesture towards her colleague after that encounter.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

