Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy spoke about how he and socialite Efia Odo reconciled at the Ridge Condos All Black Party in Kumasi

This comes after Efia Odo called Stonebwoy an old man as she took sides with King Promise in being the suitable musician for the TGMA Artist of the Year

In an exclusive interview with MC Portfolio, Stonebwoy spoke about how they reconciled, and how he felt about the situation

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artist Stsupportingebwoy recently spoke about his reconciliation with socialite and actress Efia Odo.

The two patched things up on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at the Ridge Condos All Black Party in Kumasi, following tensions that arose when Efia Odo publicly supported King Promise for the 2024 Artiste of the Year award over Stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy on settling feud with Efia Odo

In an interview with MC Portfolio, Stonebwoy addressed the situation, acknowledging that Efia Odo may have overreacted in her support for King Promise in the battle to win the TGMA Artist of the Year award, but he appreciated her subsequent apology.

“What she (Efia Odo) said is her opinion. It was very obvious to every person who uses X to realise that she was advocating for a friend (King Promise) like she says. She realised that she overstepped the boundaries, and went back through whatever means to go and apologise."

Stonebwoy said that he was taken aback at the initial conflict, given his long-standing friendship with Efia Odo.

Speaking about their reconciliation, the Gidigba hitmaker commended Efia Odo for approaching him at the party grounds and discussing the TGMA Artist of the Year banter on X.

He referred to the gesture as honourable. However, he questioned what led to the u-turn in her stance.

He told MC Portfolio that understanding Efia Odo's motivations could shed light on the situation and ultimately reflect positively on him.

"She can state the fact that... because of this or that. That will probably make us see the rationale behind it (The banter on X). And it will point to something that will come back to credit Stonebwoy," he said.

Stonebwoy addresses critics over Grammy saga

YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy addressed his comments about being snubbed in a Grammys article about essential hip-hop artists.

The dancehall artist questioned the inclusion of Black Sherif and King Paluta in the list ahead of him despite neither being hiplife musicians.

Amid backlash, the 'More of You' hitmaker said he had no personal qualms with the Ghanaian artists who made the Grammys list.

