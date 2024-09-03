Lady Prempeh was billed to perform at Esther Smith's concert at the Perez Dome in Accra but could not

The gospel singer has released a video on TikTok explaining her absence

According to her, she was available but was not called upon to mount the stage

Gospel singer Lady Prempeh has explained her inability to perform at Esther Smith's concert despite being on the bill.

Esther Smith held the Perez Dome on Friday, August 30, to mark Esther Smith's return to the music scene after a decade-long hiatus.

Many well-known gospel artistes performed at the event, but Lady Prempeh was missing from the lineup despite being initially billed for the show.

In a video posted on her TikTok page, Lady Prempeh detailed the events leading to her inability to perform. She revealed that she had been invited to perform at concerts in Kumasi, Accra, and Takoradi five months before the event.

"Five months back, Esther Smith called me about a programme in Ghana in Kumasi, Accra and Takoradi and she would want me to perform at all three shows," Lady Prempeh explained.

However, three weeks before the event, she was asked to choose only one concert due to the many artistes scheduled to perform. She opted for the Accra concert.

Lady Prempeh described a series of communication issues regarding rehearsals, stating there was uncertainty about the rehearsal schedule until the event day when she was called for rehearsal.

Despite attending the dress rehearsal, Lady Prempeh was surprised to learn that her promotional flyer had not been included in the event materials on the morning of the performance.

Her manager had communicated with the event planners just a week prior, so she assumed this was an error.

Lady Prempeh confirmed she was present throughout the concert but was not called to perform.

Fans react to Lady Prempeh snub

The video has triggered reactions among social media users.

benny_jamine1 said:

'If her management hasn't contacted you after the program, can't your management contact her? What is really the point in spewing what is supposed to be between you and her on social media if you have no agenda? Or you want us to drag her? Don't do this, it's way below you, ma'am."

framehubghana said:

"You were my favourite gospel artist back in the days… you were more beautiful as well❤️."

official.ajtruth said:

"It is well. It might hurt but no perfection is expected from anyone."

