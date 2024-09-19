Okyeame Kwame is set to release his highly anticipated new music project, Sound of the Future

The EP will feature six youngsters whom he recruited through recommendations from fans

His list of collaborators thrilled scores of fans, counting down to the project's release

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame has announced his new EP, Sound of the Future.

This comes after the hiplife luminary unveiled his plans to feature six unsung musicians on Sound of the Future. He left the power to fans, asking them to select the most promising youngsters who should be on the album.

Okyeame Kwame taps six youngsters, including Odeneho Cannella and SpookyTheManiac, for his new EP. Photo source: Instagram/OdenehoCanella, X/OkyeameKwame, Instagram/SPookyTheManiac

Okyeame Kwame chooses his collaborators

The final list of collaborators for Okyeame Kwame's new album dropped on September 18. He chose Spookythemaniac, Odeneho Cannella, Kevthe Topic, Jxrry B, Rosebell, and Quophi Sterling.

Okyeame Kwame described his Sound of the Future project as a springboard for his young collaborators.

"#SoundsOfTheFuture aims to uplift these future superstars through an association with my art. Meet me here at 8pm as I reveal their names, and feel free to share your thoughts."

He shared the backstory behind the project, recounting his struggles with Okyeame Quophi in their younger days as they strived to record their first album.

Fans hail Okyeame Kwame

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Okyeame Kwame's forthcoming project.

@TheRealObofour said:

"Kev The Topic and Odeneho Canella. Thus very interesting 🔥"

@ikna_original wrote:

"I can see my Hommie representing kasoa In the building "

@Macleanakoto5 noted:

"CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL OF THEM but most especially @KevTheTopic because i suggested his name on there as well. Can’t wait for the EP 🔥"

@JamesTiger98 added:

"Congratulations 👏🏿🎉 guys. You're on a legend's EP. It can only get better from here. More workings."

Okyeame Kwame opens up about Obrafour

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Okyeame Kwame recounted his infamous feud with hiplife veteran Obrafour.

Obrafour made a snide remark about Okyeame Kwame in Guru's Kasiebo, but the latter failed to reply as many expected. Okyeame Kwame confessed he had written a book full of rhymes to help him jab Obrafour back, but his wife, Annica, advised against the move.

