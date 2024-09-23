Okyeame Kwame, in an interview, shared his thoughts about his colleague Shatta Wale's newest album, SAFA

The veteran musician said it was noble of Shatta Wale to include his fans and also platform budding musicians

Okyeame Kwame also called on Shatta Wale to hit the studios with him and record their overdue music collab

Veteran Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame has shared his thoughts on Shatta Wale's latest album, SAFA.

The dancehall artist released his highly anticipated album on Friday, September 20, 2024, to critical acclaim.

The album has garnered positive reviews from fans and critics and topped the Apple Music chart for all genres.

Veteran rapper Okyeame Kwame hails Shatta Wale for his newly-released SAFA album. Photo source: @okyeamekwame @shattawalenima

Okyeame Kwame hails Shatta Wale's SAFA album

In a recent interview, Okyeame Kwame praised Shatta Wale for recording the album and dedicating it to his many fans, who have unwaveringly supported his career since his re-emergence in the Ghana music industry.

The veteran rapper said the dancehall artiste showed creativity and highlighted some issues in the first song on the SAFA album.

"I think that it is a noble thing he has done that he has actually recorded an album with his fans called SAFA. In the first song, Accra tells the whole story, where he is trying to unveil the whole technique behind the buying of phones and getting soap in return thing."

Okyeame Kwame congratulated Shatta Wale for the album and for providing a platform for emerging young music talents to showcase their creative skills.

The Yeeko hitmaker, who recently recruited Odeneho Cannella, SpookyTheManiac, and others for his new EP, called on Shatta Wale to hit the studio with him to record their first music collaboration.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Okyeame Kwame's comments

Okyeame Kwame's comments about Shatta Wale's SAFA album triggered positive reactions from fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

Kofiblkarrow commented:

"Rap Dacta is King Shatta Wale will be something different, OGYATANAA FIRE BLAZING, it's a hiteee already 🤣🤣🤣."

Evans Kofi Bentil commented:

"You’re doing a great job for promoting the king always."

_BIGGOD commented:

"You’re doing a great job 👏 boss🙏❤️God bless you."

bBlacklizzy commented:

"I am glad you are out ❤️❤️👏."

Gingaary Empire commented:

"This is all we want ...... God bless you senior ...."

Wendy Shay hails Shatta Wale's new album

YEN.com.gh also reported that Wendy Shay had hailed Shatta Wale for his newest music project, SAFA.

The RuffTown Records signee called the album a masterpiece and said she was honoured to be a part of it.

