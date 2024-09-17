Stonebwoy has been announced as the recipient of the People's Choice Award at the 2024 GHPAC Golden Gala and Awards Show

The dancehall artiste will receive the award at a ceremony on Friday, September 27, in Washington, DC, in the USA

Many fans thronged to social media to praise and congratulate Stonebwoy for his latest recognition

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has earned another international recognition at the 2024 GHPAC Golden Gala Awards.

Stonebwoy is set to be honoured with the People's Choice award at the 2024 GHPAC Golden Gala event. Photo source: @stonebwoy

Stonebwoy to be honoured with an award

The organisers of the annual GHPAC Golden Gala awards took to their Instagram page to announce Stonebwoy as the recipient of the People's Choice award at the 2024 edition in a social media post.

The 2024 GHPAC Golden Gala Awards will be held on Friday, September 27, at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C., USA.

They wrote:

"We are thrilled to announce that the incredible **@Stonebwoy** will be honored with the **People’s Choice Award** at the **2024 GHPAC Golden Gala and Awards Show** on **Friday, September 27th** in Washington D.C.! 🌟"

The dancehall artiste will be honoured and celebrated for making an impact with his music and inspiring and uniting people in various communities around the globe.

They wrote:

"This award recognizes Stonebwoy’s powerful **global advocacy**, impactful **social commentary**, and unwavering support for **diaspora connections through the arts**. His work continues to inspire and unite communities across the globe, and we couldn’t be more proud to celebrate his achievements at this prestigious event! 🙌🏽."

Musician Stonebwoy had an impressive 2024, bagging seven awards, including the Artiste of the Year, at the prestigious Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) ceremony in Accra in June.

The GHPAC Golden Gala Awards is an annual celebration of over 200 top business executives, including CEOs, politicians, and industry experts, who have excelled in various sectors and impacted many people's lives in the diaspora.

Check out the social media post below:

Fans congratulate Stonebwoy on his award win

Many fans thronged to the comment section to praise and congratulate Stonebwoy for his latest recognition. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

@christyfuns71 commented:

"Good for him...such a great work so far he deserves it."

@tho_tfulRoad commented:

"Stonebwoy is really making positive impacts."

@Ibrahim_s_ahmad commented:

"Congratulations to him."

@salim_huncho commented:

"Aww a big congratulations to him."

@ahmaburniton commented:

"Stonebwoy has been working hard and he truly deserves this honour."

@PraiseKelly7 commented:

"When it's ur time, there is nothing anybody can do or say to dim your light."

Stonebwoy returns to GIMPA for Master's programme

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy returned to the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) to pursue a Master of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy.

A social media video showed the dancehall musician interacting with his lecturer and some of his classmates during their evening lectures.

