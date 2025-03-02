Gospel singer Empress Gifty left many people in awe of her new look after getting composite veneers at the Whitestone Dental and Eye Care

In the lovely video, she showed off her before and after as she beamed with a bright smile

Many social media users talked about her nice set of teeth and her vibrant smile, while others asked questions about the procedure

Multiple award-winning gospel singer got many people admiring her brightened smile after getting composite veneers that transformed her teeth from yellow to white.

Empress Gifty gets composite veneers. Image Credit: @empress_gifty and @whitestonedental.eyecare

Empress Gifty gets composite veneers

In a video posted by Whitestone Dental and Eye Care and co-shared on the Instagram page of Empress Gifty, getting a teeth procedure.

Sharing details about the dental procedure in the caption, the health facility noted that it was not teeth whitening but rather composite veneers.

They noted that it was a pain-free transformation that had the Watch Me crooner's smile looking flawless.

"@empress_gifty just got her Hollywood smile perfected with composite veneers from @whitestonedentalclinic! This pain-free transformation has her smile looking flawless!"

Empress Gifty reacts to new teeth

Reacting to her new set of teeth, the multiple award-winning gospel singer expressed utmost satisfaction about the procedure.

In the comment section, she wrote a lovely message in Twi encouraging herself to show off her teeth.

"Noko fi wusi," Empress gifty wrote in the comments.

What are composite veneers?

It is a dental restoration made of resin, used to enhance the appearance of teeth. It can repair chipped teeth, close gaps, and reshape teeth for a more refined look.

Reactions to Empress Gifty's teeth

Many others who were impressed with the dental procedure asked about how much it cost, where they were located, how long it would last, among other questions.

Others also hinted that Empress Gifty's smile before the procedure showed the striking resemblance she shared with her late mother, Agaga.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Empress Gifty's new set of sparkling white teeth:

divineleticia6876 said:

"She had the perfect smile. Why not just whiten her teeth? Well 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️."

whitestonedental.eyecare said:

"PS : this is not teeth whitening, this is composite veneers/ bonding."

sonniebaduuk said:

"This is amazing."

richmond_bruce81 said:

"That before smile has our late Mom in you. AGAGA 1."

yaa_abrefi_ said:

"How much for this? And how long does it last."

Empress Gifty slays in fashionable outfits. Image Credit: @empress_gifty

Empress Gifty celebrates Daughter’s Birthday

YEN.com.gh reported that gospel singer Empress Gifty took to social media to celebrate her daughter, Princess, on her birthday on February 28, 2025.

She shared a beautiful photo of Princess alongside a heartfelt message, wishing her a happy birthday.

Many Ghanaians, including celebrities, flooded the comments section to join in celebrating Princess on her 17th birthday.

