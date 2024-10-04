Evangelist Papa Shee, in an interview, scolded a radio host and warned Ghanaians to stop playing or listening to his old secular songs

The former hiplife/highlife musician said that his songs contain profane lyrics that will negatively impact the lives of people who listen to them

Evangelist Papa Shee added that he felt it was his duty to condemn his old songs to lead people down the right path and not a life of sin

Highlife musician turned Evangelist Papa Shee has warned Ghanaians who still listen to or play his old secular songs.

Evangelist Papa Shee cautions Ghanaians

In a recent interview, Evangelist Papa Shee scolded media personality Kobby Stone for playing his old hit songs on air for his audience.

The evangelist said his old songs contain bad lyrics that negatively impact people and lead them to engage in destructive endeavours.

According to Papa Shee, it is impossible for people to listen to his secular songs and continue their fellowship under God.

He said:

"My old songs are worthless because you cannot serve two masters. When I repented and gave my life to Christ, the Lord told me that there are ways that seem right in the eyes of man but ends in destruction."

The Atadwe hitmaker said that some of his old songs, like Koyon So, contain profane lyrics that promote promiscuity. He emphasised the need for people to block his secular songs to save themselves from self-destruction.

The former highlife musician said that he felt his responsibility as a born-again Christian was to lead people down the right path and not influence them to live lives of sin.

Papa Shee is considered one of the most prominent hip-hop/highlife music pioneers. The former US-based Ghanaian musician rose to prominence in the music industry in the early 2000s, churning out multiple hit songs.

The musician also won many local and international music awards before following Lord Kenya's footsteps and transitioning into Christianity.

Watch the video below:

Joe Mettle rejects collaborations with secular artistes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joe Mettle rejected the idea of collaborating on a song with a secular musician during an interview with Andy Dosty

The gospel musician explained that he could not feature secular artistes because the Holy Spirit had not permitted him to do so.

He shared that he rejected a potential collaboration with rapper M.anifest because of his stance on the issue.

