Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy praised an upcoming talent for his rendition of the Jejereje song.

The BHIM Nation leader released the Jejereje song featuring Dutch guitarist and music producer Ginton on major digital music streaming platforms at midnight on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, before his sixth album, Up and Running, arrives.

Since its release, the song has received positive reviews from critics and has become popular on the airwaves.

Many Ghanaians, including US-based musician Skrewfaze and young disc jockey DJ Switch, have jumped on a social media challenge to record their rendition of the popular song.

Stonebwoy hails upcoming artiste's Jejereje rendition

An upcoming artiste, Sanaki Worldwide, took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to share a video of himself seated in his room jamming to Jejereje.

The aspiring musician also displayed his rap prowess by sharing his rendition of the Jejereje song and encouraging people to draw Stonebwoy's attention.

The BHIM Nation boss chanced upon the video and praised Sanaki Worldwide for the concept and flow of his raps in the song's rendition.

Stonebwoy wrote:

"This is Clean.. concept and flow on point!!!"

Check out Stonebwoy's social media post below:

Fans hail Stonebwoy

Many fans thronged to the comment section to hail Stonebwoy for applauding Sanaki Worldwide's rendition. Some also encouraged the dancehall artiste to feature the upcoming artiste on a potential Jejereje remix. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

@big_thingx commented:

"Aswear. Maybe the remix should be with underground artists. At least 5 or more underground artists or fans. It will be fun rufff 🤣🤣😂😂."

@ZooAkoto commented:

"A remix with him won’t be bad."

@lihlbron3 commented:

"I can see a remix on the way 😁."

@KwadasoMorata commented:

"Jejereje next Grammy."

@BlackaBismark1 commented:

"Talent nkoaaa."

Shatta Wale rejects Stonebwoy's birthday wish

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale made a snide remark after Stonebwoy wished him on his birthday on October 17.

The dancehall musician rejected the message and told his rival to "stop fooling and grow up".

