Nigerian singer Davido was on a video call with the viral Makola traders and dancers of the Happy Town Project and its founder, Official Starter

In the cpation of the post, Official Starter noted that they could not wait to meet the Grammy nominated nIgerian singer

The video excited many people who thringed the comment section with heartwarming messages

Multiple award-winning Nigerian singer Davido, melted many hearts when he was spotted on a video call with the viral Ghanaian dancers of the Makola Market.

Davido on video call with Makola traders

The Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer was seen interacting with the Makola traders of the Happy Town Project through a video call.

Davido was seen raising his glass of drink in the air as if to give a toast, while the Makola traders who are viral internet sensation dancers, looked happy in the video.

Official Starter of the Happy Town Project, Official Starter, shared the video on his Isntagram page, and he expressed excitement about Davido meeting the traders.

In the caption, Official Stater who is also a DWP dancer, noted that it was a splendid moment. He added that he and the traders could not wait to see Davido.

"It was a splendid moment to be on a call with the Baddest 001 @davido . We can’t wait to see you soon OBO 👏❤️"

Davido on a call with the Makola traders.

Reactions to the video

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users regarding the Makola dancers and traders meeting Davido:

household_beauty said:

"I beg make him feature mama Tolitoli😂"

oluwaloseyifumibecky said:

"That’s why we call him GOAT 🐐 ❤️😍"

ochuwa4real_ said:

"OBO!!!!! The Original! The Boss! The Chairman! 001 of the universe 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬💔💔

saahkissi said:

"God is the greatest. You’re soaring bro‼️‼️‼️👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿"

Davido jams to his feature with Shatta Wale

YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian singer Davido excited many Ghanaians when he sang and danced to his 2016 hit song with Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

The video was captured at the table section of the Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer at Mood Bar Ghana.

The video melted many hearts, with many Ghanaians pleading with Davido to collaborate on another song with the self-acclaimed dancehall king.

