Catherine Jidula Satekla, the daughter of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, flaunted her makeup skills at a pool party at their residence

The moment was captured by her mother, Dr Louisa Satekla, who showed how excited her friends were after they got the makeup done

Ghanaians recounted a time when CJ did her makeup when she was little and ended up messing her father's home with cosmetic products

Catherine Jidula Satekla, the first child and daughter of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, flaunted her makeup skills in a video.

Stonebwoy's daughter Catherine Jidula flaunts her makeup skills. Image Credit: @stonebwoy and @jidulaxii

Stonebwoy's daughter flaunts makeup skills

The video was posted on Stonebwoy's wife, Dr. Louisa Satekla's Snapchat account, and screen-recorded by a fan who shared it on their TikTok account.

In the video, CJ, as she is affectionately called, was busily doing the makeup of her mother's friends at a pool party at their plush residence.

Her mother, in awe of her daughter's talent, recorded the video and posted it on social media. In the video, the mother of the seven-year-old showed off the young women whose makeup she had done.

Two ladies were swimming in the pool as they showed Dr Satekla her daughter's handiwork. Another lady showed Dr Satekla her perfectly done makeup and noted that their daughter did it for them.

"I am so proud of you. You are showcasing your talent," Dr Satekla said in the video.

In the same video, CJ told her mother that the makeup kit she was using was gifted to her by her grandmother. The little girl also noted that she had three other talents: dancing, singing, and acting.

Speaking about acting, CJ said that she had already informed seasoned actress Lydia Forson about her interest in acting in movies and doing her makeup.

Reactions to Stonebwoy's daughter's makeup skills

Some social media users noted that they had known about CJ's makeup skills since she was a very little girl.

People shared fond memories from 2021 when she did her makeup and painted the wall with some cosmetics.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians:

Naayoyo 🦋❤️ said:

"I remembered when she was younger, she did makeup on her face and painted the wall with it too 😊."

sethoteng00 said:

"C Mama started painting not today. I remember she once painted her brother's face and her father's sitting room 🤣🤣."

Perp said:

"And her clients are happy with it🤣🤣and that’s on period 🤣."

LINA4Real🦋😍👑 said:

"Don’t disturb her she’s working 😂😂😂."

Miss Baiden👸💞

"C mama has been a makeup artist since childhood 😂oooh mummy please thanks for not killing our talents."

Stonebwoy previews his 1st release in 2025

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Stonebwoy excited many of his fans when he previewed a new single scheduled for release in 2025.

The Gidigba hitmaker shared a snippet of the song on social media as he wished fans a new year, with many sharing anticipation for the latest song.

The video gained massive traction on social media, with many of Stonebwoy's fans sharing positive reviews of the song in the comments section.

