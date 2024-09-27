Esther Smith has received a silver plaque after she surpassed over 100k subscribers on YouTube after four years

The gospel musician, in a social media post, displayed the plaque and thanked her fans for constantly supporting and patronising her songs on the platform

Many fans thronged to the comment section to congratulate Esther Smith for her new accolade

Legendary Ghanaian gospel musician Esther Smith has surpassed over 100k subscribers on YouTube.

Gospel musician Esther Smith receives a plaque after surpassing over 100K YouTube subscribers in four years. Photo source: @esthersmithmusic

Source: Instagram

Esther Smith receives a YouTube plaque

Esther Smith took to her Instagram page to announce that she received a silver plaque from YouTube after scoring the impressive feat on YouTube after creating her channel four years ago.

The gospel singer, who recently performed two music concerts in Ghana for the first time in a decade, shared photos of herself displaying the plaque.

In the caption of the social media post, Esther Smith, whose career in the music industry spans over two decades, expressed her excitement about reaching 100k subscribers on YouTube.

The Gye No Di hitmaker said that the silver YouTube plaque represented the love and support she had received from her fans.

She also thanked her fans for continuously viewing her songs on the platform and urged others to subscribe and watch the footage from her recent Esther Smith Live Concert.

She wrote:

"To God be the glory! 🙏🏽 I’m beyond grateful to hit 100K subscribers on YouTube in just 4 years since I officially joined. This plaque is a reminder of the love and support you’ve all shown. Thank you for every view, like, and subscription. If you haven’t already, kindly click on the link & subscribe now to watch the latest Esther Smith Live Concert."

Esther Smith becomes the latest Ghanaian musician to receive a YouTube plaque after Shatta Wale, who bagged the accolade for surpassing a million subscribers.

Watch the video below:

Fans hail Esther Smith for YouTube accolade

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Esther Smith's new recognition from YouTube below:

abeikusantana commented:

"Congratulations."

vanz_boom commented:

"We just love you mama you are a true reflection of the gospel and an amazing inspiration to others.God will continue to do wonders through you hallelujah 🙌🏾."

ekow_anaman commented:

"You deserve it 🔥."

carter.richhommie commented:

"Higher heights of life."

ghanawoman22 commented:

"Congratulations mama...only good things from now on 👏."

lucia2132 commented:

"Wow, to God be the glory for the great things He has done. 🙌👏. Congratulations, congratulations 🎊 Dear sister. 🙌🙌🙌."

Esther Smith talks about her life prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Esther Smith shared how her mother conceived her as a student.

The gospel musician said that it took the intervention of God and some relatives to convince her mother not to get rid of her pregnancy.

Source: YEN.com.gh