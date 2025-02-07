Ghanaian musician King Paluta was mobbed by residents of Nzulenzu when he visited their town located on stilts

One of the women carried a speaker that played his Apicki song while the others sang along and tried taking selfies with him

The video melted the hearts of many social media users who admired the love shown to King Paluta

Sensational Ghanaian musician King Paluta received a rousing welcome when he stormed Nzulenzu, a village in the Western Region on stilt and platform.

King Paluta storms Nzulenzu

In a video a loyal fan of King Paluta posted on his page on TikTok, King Paluta TV, showed the residents of the Nzulenxzu township rushing in his direction.

One lady had a speaker placed on her head that played his 2024 top-charting song, For the Popping (Apicki) while holding a smartphone as the others shouted out the lyrics.

Several others joined them while taking out their smartphones to record King Paluta and taking a selfie with him as they walked over the platform on the water.

The excitement of seeing the Aseda crooner visiting their village melted the hearts of many social media users.

King Paluta and Nzulenzu residents

Reactions to King Paluta in Nzulenzu

The video melted the hearts of many of King Paluta's fans as they admired the love he received from the Nzulenzu people/

Others also applauded the handler of the fan page for always sharing updates on the Best New Artiste of the Year at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Below are the reactions of social media users to the trip King Paluta embarked on to Nzulenzu:

The Future Billionaire 🙏 said:

"Has anyone also realised that King Paluta is a shy type?"

U.S Collections 💯 Classy said:

"You have gained one big loyal fan for doing this King Paluta, much Respect 🫡❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💯🔒."

user10662584731050 said:

"And girl in white making video with the back camera lol."

adwoa nantwi1 said:

"The life jacket was very necessary...thus gud."

boadiwaa sarpong Kumankuma said:

"Nzulezu is a country on its own I promise , I had a lot of fun when I visited."

King Paluta in photos

King Paluta mobbed by Nzulenzu residents. Image Credit: @kingpakutamusic

Source: Instagram

Kumasi High School students mob King Paluta

YEN.com.gh reported that musician King Paluta received a massive reception from the students of Kumasi High School.

In a video that went viral on social media, the students were overcome with joy as they converged in front of their school premises to see the musician.

King Paluta visited a local restaurant to have a meal with some of his team members after his performance at a music event.

