Ghananian musician Kuami Eugene has many Ghanaians talking after collaborating with South Korean musician and dancer Afrokitty on the remix of his song Belinda

A snippet of the music video for the remix of the song surfaced on social media, generating a buzz

While some mentioned that it was a strategy to enter the Asian market, others noted that it would take a while to adjust to the new tune

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene has featured South Korean dancer and musician Afrokitty in the remix of his Belinda song, the first one he released after leaving Lynx Entertainment.

Kuami Eugene and Afrokitty's Belinda remix

A video of Kuami Eugene and Afrokitty performing the remix of his Belinda song has taken over social media.

The two musicians collaborated after Afrokitty made a remix version of Kuami Eugene's Belinda and shared it on YouTube on November 2, 2025.

After the video went viral, it caught the attention of the Ghanaian musician and he flew abroad to meet her where they recorded several TikTok videos and recorded a remix for the Belinda song.

The South Korean choreographer who celebrated her birthday on March 16, 2025, took to Instagram to share the video he recorded with Kuami Eugene for the Belinda song.

In the caption, she expressed her excitement in working with the Angela crooner. She noted that she fell in love with afropop after listening to Kuami Eugene's verse on Nigerian musician Ckay's Love Nwatiti, which also features Nigerian singer Joeboy.

"Belinda with @kuamieugene ! 🚀I fell in love with afropop after listening to Love nwatiti, and now we’re together. I can’t believe it 💛 Thank God 🙏 Thank you Belinda 💜Thanks to everybody 👋 I'll keep doing what I love. I love Afrobeat so much 💜❤️🩷."

Kuami Eugene and Afrokitty in a video

Reactions to Kuami Eugene and Afrokitty's Belinda remix

The switch in music tune by collaborating with the South Korean dancer and musician Afrokitty sparked diverse opinions from Ghanaians.

While some hinted that it was a strategic move in breaking barriers in the Asian market, others believed it would take time for them to love the tune.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on Kumai Eugene's Belinda song remix featuring Afrokitty:

@iam_pdee said:

"Now your man enter Asia di33 1 billion views in 1 week o. Nana china in the making."

@Dawson_Blaud said:

"I laughed hard when I heard her voice on the song. What’s her name again? 😪Well, Kuami Eugene did well to have her on the song. I hope Belinda crosses boarders!"

@elrophica said:

"@oseiricho Come look at this😂😂. Soon you'll see this in the category we where talking about 😂."

@jesse_legendary said:

"He e go get market there roff. You saw how King Promise blew over there last year. Our people have started saying gibberish. Look at that girl with the song that goes like " you dealing with a baddie of course" they didn't support till the song blew in Jamaica, Amarae for instance."

Afrokitty's Belinda remix

Belinda remix music video

Kuami Eugene and Afrokitty in the Belinda remix music video. Image Credit: @sillymusic_ and @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene addresses song theft allegations

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian highlife star Kuami Eugene responded to persistent accusations of song theft from other Ghanaian musicians.

In an interview, the award-winning singer acknowledged the scrutiny surrounding his work but clarified that what some perceive as stealing was sampling—a common practice in the music industry.

According to Kuami Eugene, borrowing elements from existing songs is a legitimate and widely accepted technique used by artists worldwide.

Despite facing repeated criticism, Kuami Eugene remained focused on his craft, emphasising that his goal was to create timeless music that resonates with fans.

