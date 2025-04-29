Sensational Ghanaian musician Sista Afia shared a video of her workout routine, and it featured her two pet dogs

She raced on her compound, and her dogs joined her as they ran from one corner to the other in a fun yet energetic video

The video got many people admiring Sista Afia's healthy lifestyle while talking about her bond with her dogs

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian musician Sista Afia gave her followers a glimpse into her workout routine, which featured her two pet dogs.

Sista Afia races with her dogs. Image Credit: @sista.afia

Source: Instagram

Sista Afia bonds with her dogs

Sista Afia took to her TikTok page and shared a delightful moment showcasing how she combined fitness with fun by involving her two energetic dogs in her exercise routine.

In the heartwarming video, Sista Afia engaged in her workout while her dogs enthusiastically participated, adding a playful twist to her fitness regimen.

Before beginning her run, she would count to three before racing from one end of her compound to the other with so much energy and excitement.

While racing, her dogs barked as they ran with her as they joined in the Asuoden hitmaker's exercise routine.

Sista Afia's gym wear

For Sista Afia's gym wear, she wore a pair of leggings and a top. She secured her waistline with a fitness trainer, thereby accentuating her fine curves.

She completed her look by wearing sneakers and a cap while flaunting her natural beauty in the delightful video.

Video of Sista Afia and her dogs

Reactions to Sista Afia racing with her dogs

Fans were charmed by the heartwarming interaction, with many praising the unique way she bonded with her two dogs into her workout routine.

Many social media users applauded Sista Afia as she showcased her commitment to fitness and also her deep bond with her dogs, whom she refers to as her children.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the heartwarming video of Sista Afia bonding with her dogs:

KB..JUNIOR said:

"Sister Afia you know how to run oo😂😂"

Darling Sylvia ♥️ said:

"Sister Afia 😂😂😂😂😂😂u too fun to be wit no dull moment around u😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Rich Cypher quan❤️💋🤣 🩸 said:

"As you are friendly that’s how your dogs too are 💋❤️🙏🙏💕."

EMMANKA 😛☠️ said:

"The way she dey run, I just dey wonder if the back no dey worry am😂😂."

Pictures of Sista Afia

Sista Afia dazzles in photos. Image credit: @sista.afia

Source: Instagram

Sista Afia speaks about her dating life

YEN.com.gh reported that sensational Ghanaian singer Sista Afia shared details about her romantic life during an episode of the controversial Girls Aloud podcast.

According to the 31-year-old musician, she has only dated three men in her entire life. She explained that despite public perception, her love life has been relatively quiet.

In the same interview, she added that she was currently not in a serious relationship, and interestingly, some of her former partners have tried to rekindle things.

The trending video sparked a conversation on social media, with many fans shooting their shot in the comment section while others reacted to her statement.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh