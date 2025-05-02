A video of President John Dramani Mahama interacting with Ghanaian musician Nacee has surfaced online, warming hearts

In the video, President John Dramani Mahama was captured standing up on his feet to greet Nacee

Netizens have hailed the President for the move, describing him as a humble man, among other names

President John Dramani Mahama has received praise from many Ghanaians after he displayed humility at a public event.

In a video, the President was captured interacting with renowned gospel artist, Nacee, at the launch of the Black Star Experience.

Mahama warms hearts as he displays humility at a public event. Image source: NDC Comms Bureau, Nacee

Source: Facebook

Before the engagement, the President was seated when Nacee approached to exchange pleasantries with him.

The President, acknowledging the good relationship that exists between them, stood on his feet to receive Nacee, a gesture which has been highly commended.

He beamed with excitement as he engaged in a conversation with the musician, obviously delighted to meet him again.

At the end of the video, the President exchanged contact with Nacee.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh