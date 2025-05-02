President Mahama Earns Praise for Standing Up to Greet Nacee at a Public Event, Video Warms Hearts
- A video of President John Dramani Mahama interacting with Ghanaian musician Nacee has surfaced online, warming hearts
- In the video, President John Dramani Mahama was captured standing up on his feet to greet Nacee
- Netizens have hailed the President for the move, describing him as a humble man, among other names
President John Dramani Mahama has received praise from many Ghanaians after he displayed humility at a public event.
In a video, the President was captured interacting with renowned gospel artist, Nacee, at the launch of the Black Star Experience.
Before the engagement, the President was seated when Nacee approached to exchange pleasantries with him.
The President, acknowledging the good relationship that exists between them, stood on his feet to receive Nacee, a gesture which has been highly commended.
He beamed with excitement as he engaged in a conversation with the musician, obviously delighted to meet him again.
John Mahama attends national launch of Black Star Experience with Farida and Shahid, video stirs reactions
At the end of the video, the President exchanged contact with Nacee.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
