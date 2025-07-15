Yaw Sarpong was officially presented with the Lifetime Achievement award from the 2025 TGMAs

In some videos, the gospel musician showed the massive progress he has made in his recovery from his health issues

Yaw Sarpong also gave a great music performance during the church service without needing any assistance

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Yaw Sarpong has courted attention after a video of his current physical state surfaced on social media.

Yaw Sarpong looks in great shape as he receives an award in church amid his recovery from a stroke. Photo source: @scilla03

Source: TikTok

In a series of videos seen by YEN.com.gh, the Wo Haw Ne Sen hitmaker was spotted standing with his Asomafo band member and close friend, Maame Tiwaa and some pastors in front of a large congregation at Bishop J.Y. Adu's New Jerusalem Chapel at Sokoban-Ampeyo in Kumasi on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

The leader of the church, who has hosted the musician in his home throughout the health struggles, has been instrumental in helping him regain his fitness.

Yaw Sarpong was officially presented with the Lifetime Achievement award he won at the 2025 edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards event held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre in the Greater Accra Region on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Yaw Sarpong performs with his Asomafo bandmate Maame Tiwaa at a church event amid his health woes. Photo source: @atsamuel07

Source: TikTok

Due to his condition, the Yen Nka Nkyere Yen Agya hitmaker could not attend the event and receive the award in person. However, he delegated his bandmate, Maame Tiwaa, to claim the award on his behalf.

The gospel musician later delivered a great performance of some songs from his catalogue of classics during the church service, which garnered massive cheers and applause from the congregants.

Yaw Sarpong appeared to have made rapid progress in his recovery from the severe health issues that have plagued him in recent years. He stood in front of the church without needing the assistance of other individuals, including Maame Tiwaa, who gathered around him.

The veteran gospel musician also looked much healthier and appeared to have lost weight throughout his recovery. His appearance at the church marked his latest public appearance in recent months.

Yaw Sarpong's stroke and recovery journey

Yaw Sarpong has been on a recovery journey following a stroke he suffered in early 2024. The illness left him bedridden and unable to perform with his Asomafo Band, leading to public appeals for financial assistance to cover his medical expenses.

His health issues drew the attention of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who visited him at his residence in the Ashanti Region with prominent New Patriotic Party (NPP) officials and offered financial support.

In recent months, Yaw Sarpong has often been spotted at numerous church events with his musical band.

The videos of Yaw Sarpong receiving an award in church amid his recovery from a stroke are below:

Maame Tiwaa performs in Yaw Sarpong's absence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Tiwaa performed in Yaw Sarpong's absence at the Velocity Conference at the vibrant Reign House Chapel in May 2025.

In a video, the Asomafo band member received a great reception as she delivered an impressive performance in front of the attendees at the event.

Maame Tiwaa's performance impressed many Ghanaians, who praised her on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh