US-based Ghanaian influencer Ayisha Modi has alleged that socialite Hajia4Reall gave information to the FBI, leading to the arrest of Dada Joe Remix

Modi claimed the businessman’s case had been ongoing since 2013 but only gained momentum after Hajia4Reall’s sentencing and release from prison in May 2025

Ghanaians slammed Ayisha Modi for her comments, with some arguing that as a mother, Hajia4Reall could have given information to avoid a lengthier jail term

US-based Ghanaian social media personality Ayisha Modi has slammed socialite Hajia4Reall following the arrest of Ghanaian businessman Dada Joe Remix.

Modi accused Hajia4Reall of snitching on the businessman after he was extradited to the United States for his alleged role in a romance fraud and business email compromise (BEC) scheme.

She claimed Dada Joe’s case had been with the FBI since 2013, but they only got enough evidence to arrest him after the socialite’s incarceration.

Hajia4Reall was sentenced on June 28, 2024, to one year and one day in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to receive stolen money in connection with a romance scam operation.

She returned to Ghana following her release on May 22, 2025, amid speculation that her plea deal involved sharing information on her co-conspirators with US authorities.

Weeks after her return, two popular Ghanaian businessmen, Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng - popularly known as Dada Joe Remix - and Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng - popularly known as Kofi Boat - were arrested by a joint Ghana police and FBI operation in Accra.

“Dada Joe's case had been going on since 2013. Hajia4Reall, so while we were fighting for you out here, you were also busy confirming names to the FBI,” Ayisha Modi wrote.

The Instagram post with Ayisha Modi’s claim about Hajia4Reall is below.

Hajia4Reall denies Ayisha Modi's snitching allegations

Since her release from jail, Hajia4Reall has faced claims that she snitched to authorities, forcing her to publicly address the rumours.

In a video shared to her Snapchat account and reposted on Twitter, she was seen with a few male friends dancing to a Vybz Kartel song.

She noted in her caption that she was home chilling and only concerned with her happiness, indicating she was not concerned by whatever information was circulating about her.

"Home and chilling with the squad. Happiness is free. We MOVE!!!!” she wrote.

The Twitter video of Hajia4Reall in light of the claims is below.

Ayisha Modi’s attack on Hajia4Reall stirs reactions

Ghanaians shared varied reactions to the claim from Ayisha Modi that Hajia4Reall cooperated with US authorities.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions below.

maame_esi_kabuki said:

"She should stop and be behind bars for long? She has a kid wai."

missdente wrote:

"Just shut up for once! You know everyone’s story!"

ama_sey commented:

“When she is itching to snitch, she starts giving clues. 😂😂😂"

its_ishmael said:

"Stop snitching. Do you want her to spend 50 years behind bars?"

fellys_importhub wrote:

"Gbiligbili is doing her na 3ny3 kwa 😂😂😂."

Ayisha Modi stirs concern with appearance

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ayisha Modi sparked concern after she was spotted looking lean and unkempt.

She appeared absent-minded as she hummed a peculiar tune while focusing on her smartphone during a TikTok Live.

Ghanaians thronged to social media to raise concerns about Ayisha Modi's well-being in light of her 'son' passing.

