MTN Mobile Money loan defaulters will soon be sanctioned by the telco for late or non payment of financial aide taken

Samuel Duku, MTN Ghana Technical Manager people who fall in that category will soon noe be able to take loans from any financial institution

Netizens users who saw the post on social media thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

Samuel Duku, MTN Ghana’s Technical Manager disclosed that they would soon begin to penalise Mobile Money loan defaulters.

According to Samuel Duku, the defaulters will not be able to access any loan facility from any financial institution.

MTN Ghana to prevent MoMo loan defaulters from accessing credit facilities in other financial institutions.

Source: UGC

It is not clear how MTN Mobile Money will implement this. However, information of each network subscriber is available to MTN due to the SIM registration exercise conducted some years ago.

Samuel Duku explained that the loan defaulters will not be credit-worthy hence they will not be able to access any loans.

“MoMo Loan defaulters will soon not be able to take loans from any financial institution.”

“Defaulters of MTN Mobile Money loan will soon not be credit-worthy to take loans from any financial institutions,” he added.

Ghanaians react to MoMo loan defaulters situation

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post on social media. Read them below:

Ghaspah7760 said:

"So this man no want us to play with am why he just dey vex this small play 🤔."

Meo Mirror wrote:

"If you borrow you must pay, if you don't pay prepare to run away like Ken Ofori Atta."

Barimah Kumah Okoforobour said:

"Eiiiii aden 🤣🤣 Wait 24hr economy is on its way… they’ll all repay you back! Work no dey for boys 😁."

Harrison JahBless wrote:

"Sam Dzata George Malik Basintale you guys for talk some oooooo we are settling them small small bcoz of what the pass government did oooooo.... anyway I don't own them but people I know own them."

Eric Amankwah said:

"What of those who died and their money stuck up at ur place?"

Amoh Ernest wrote:

"Obiaaa de ka, wai...😀😀 Ghana Aban koraaa de ka 😂 let's think."

Dove Quadjo Bedie said:

"Has the Government finished paying its indebtedness to domestic banks and international bodies?"

Gamor Victor Dzidula wrote:

"Good initiative. They're blocking the chances of potential borrowers 🤣🤣🤣."

Douglas Costa said:

"Chairman Wontumi and Ken Ofori-Atta are walking free without a care. I won't pay until Ken Ofori-Atta returns the money he stole from the country."

Eric K-Adjaho wrote:

"I do not know why it has never interest me to borrow from the Telcos....and why will you borrow and refuse to pay??? Such attitude and character is evil and ungodly😏😏😏😏😏😏😏😏😏."

Source: YEN.com.gh