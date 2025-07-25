SDK Dele reacted to a trending video of a woman complaining about the poor quality of waakye and shito in Ghana

The woman argued that the shito these days lacked the authentic fiery kick and was too mild, similar to a stew

In a comedic twist, SDK Dele shared his "step-by-step" guide to finding the real, spicy waakye and shito

In a hilarious new video, comedian SDK Dele, born Sadik Sulley, reacted to the trending complaint of a woman frustrated by the bland waakye and shito she's been eating.

Comedian SDK Dele brings the laughs as he reacts to a trending complaint about the quality of waakye and shito in Ghana. Photo credit: SDK (X)

Source: Twitter

The unidentified woman trended online after she criticised the method street vendors use to make one of Ghana's favourite delicacies, waakye and Shito.

Her video sparked widespread conversation, with many agreeing that the beloved Ghanaian street food no longer packs the fiery punch it once did.

SDK reacts to waakye and shito complaints

SDK Dele, known for his witty skits, took to his X page to offer a humorous solution.

In his video, SDK Dele not only mocked the woman's frustrations but also gave his own "expert" advice on how to find the most authentic shito and waakye.

Ghanaian comedian SDK Dele explains how to spot the best waakye and shito in Ghana. Photo credit: sdk (X)

Source: TikTok

The key, he says, lies in knowing where to look and, more importantly, who to look for.

SDK shares guide to finding authentic shito

According to the comedian, a true waakye experience begins with the location.

He said:

“Don’t waste your time in clean, glass-house restaurants. You need to find the ones run from a family home, preferably near an open gutter.”

He continued by suggesting that authentic waakye and shito vendors are usually found in areas frequented by government school students, not the "bougie" private school crowd.

The seller’s name, SDK insists, should also be a giveaway.

“If the seller’s name is something like Rakiya or Bintu, you're on the right track. No John or Kwame here!” he said.

The comedian also noted that the appearance of the seller is an important clue, as one should look out for someone who looks tired and angry.

Watch the hilarious video below.

Ghanaians react to SDK’s waakye solution

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions from Ghanaians who came across his video on X. Some of the reactions are below.

@miki_djan said:

"What a solid analysis. Proper foodian with degree."

@Is_me02 commented:

"Eeiii, food hunter. 😂😂😂"

@kofinukpeta wrote:

"Growing up in Ashaiman, we used to buy waakye at a base called Shutu Waakye. The shito alone will leave you looking for water for hours."

@RafinhaUmar commented:

"One woman dey sell for shukura Russia. U fi feel the pepper burning for ur hand chale. 😂😂"

Nigerian man tastes Waakye, gives review

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Nigerian man tasted Waakye for the first time and declared it better than Jollof rice.

He praised the food's flavour after adding shito, claiming the meal should be recognised as a Nigerian dish instead.

The man said waakye was underrated and more delicious than Ghana’s jollof, despite looking unusual to him.

