A brother of the late Yaw Sarpong has slammed popular media personality Eunice Naa Amerley Nortey, popularly known as Aunty Naa, after the gospel singer's untimely demise on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

The Ghanaian music industry was sent into a state of mourning after Kumasi-based radio station Hello FM confirmed Yaw Sarpong's death on social media.

According to reports, the ailing veteran gospel singer died while on admission at the Emena Hospital in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Yaw Sarpong's death comes over a month after his Asomafo bandmate and caregiver, Maame Tiwaa, passed away from health issues on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

Before his death, the gospel musician was on a recovery journey following a stroke he suffered in early 2024.

The illness left him bedridden and unable to perform with his Asomafo Band, leading to public appeals for financial assistance to cover his medical expenses.

His health issues drew the attention of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who visited him at his residence in the Ashanti Region with other prominent New Patriotic Party (NPP) officials and offered financial support.

Almost two years before his death, Yaw Sarpong found himself in the centre of controversy after his ex-wife, Maame Pinamang, appeared on Oyerepa FM's 'Oyerepa Afutuo' show.

In the interview with media personality Auntie Naa, the late singer's ex-wife accused him of having a secret affair with his bandmate, Maame Tiwaa.

She also levelled other allegations, prompting a response from the musician on the show.

Yaw Sarpong's brother slams Aunty Naa

In an interview on Thursday, January 22, 2026, Yaw Sarpong's brother criticised Aunty Naa, claiming that the accusations levelled against him by his ex-wife, whom he divorced 19 years ago, on the radio show contributed to his eventual death.

He claimed that his late brother was heartbroken, and his health condition rapidly deteriorated after Aunty Naa and Oyerepa FM brought his ex-wife on their show to make her allegations, saying:

"Oyerepa FM allowed Yaw Sarpong's ex-wife, who divorced him in 2007, to make the allegations against him. Yaw Sarpong was on his sickbed, crying while watching TV. It contributed to his death. It was one of the reasons my brother never recovered from his illness."

Yaw Sarpong’s brother sparks controversy as he states that the late musician allegedly divorced his wife years before his death. Image credit: YawSarpong, @deprincegh/TikTok, MagharebTV/YouTube

Yaw Sarpong's brother accused Aunty Naa and Oyerepa FM of tarnishing his image and legacy in the music industry by allowing the late singer's ex-wife to make false allegations against him.

Yaw Sarpong's brother's remarks stir reactions

