The head of Daddy Lumba's family has spoken after the court dismissed Akosua Serwaa's injunction application of Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Mr Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene also cautioned the media over the backlash he had received amid the family legal dispute

Daddy Lumba's family head's remarks after his court appearance has stirred reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The head of Daddy Lumba's family, Mr Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, has publicly spoken after his appearance in court for Akosua Serwaa's injunction application hearing on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin Breaks Silence After Court Dismisses Akosua Serwaa's Injunction Case

Source: TikTok

Daddy Lumba's wife, Akosua Serwaa, had filed a suit against the second wife, Odo Broni, family head Victor Kofi Owusu Banahene, and Transitions Funeral Home.

In the writ of summons, the late singer's first wife was seeking an interlocutory injunction over her husband’s funeral.

Akosua Serwaa accused Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu of sidelining her to the point that she only learned of the announced funeral date through social media.

At the first hearing on October 16, 2025, the court subsequently adjourned the case to October 28, 2025.

Court dismisses Akosua Serwaa's injunction application

At the second hearing on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, the Kumasi High Court dismissed the injunction application by Akosua Serwaa.

According to lawyers for Daddy Lumba's partner, Odo Broni, and family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, they made the superior submissions and the court heard their prayers.

The lawyer also noted that the funeral for the late singer would go on as planned on December 6, after the decision from Her Ladyship Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur.

The video of the lawyer speaking after the court hearing is below:

Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin speaks after injunction hearing

Addressing the media after the injunction application hearing, Daddy Lumba's family head noted that the court had given his family the backing to proceed with their plans for the late singer's funeral service.

He stated that no individual could no longer challenge his decisions concerning the funeral service after the court's verdict ruled in his favour.

He said:

"The court has given us the go-ahead to organise the funeral. I will be going home to have a meeting with my family. We will do whatever we want to do. Nobody has any authority over the funeral apart from what the family head will say."

Mr Kofi Owusu also cautioned the media against hurling insults at him over his family's issues. He noted that he did not want his reputation to be soiled by some individuals and that he only wanted to promote peace among his family.

The video of Daddy Lumba's family head speaking after the injunction application hearing is below:

Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Adwoa_loveli commented:

"Legal wife's injunction no agu🤣."

Rapchars Grill Chill said:

"The case has not been finalised. Why is abusuapanyin saying court has ruled in his favour. They are going back Friday, anaa?"

Anita wrote:

"God will fight for Maa Serwaa."

Isyy commented:

"Team Abusuapanin, we won o."

Source: YEN.com.gh