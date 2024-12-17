Nigerian singer Ruger crowned Ghanaian dancer Afronita as the queen of the Toma Toma dance challenge after seeing her video on Instagram

Many of Afronita's fans were overjoyed as they shared a screenshot of Ruger's comment on TikTok, garnering diverse reactions from netizens

Nigerians thronged to the comment section saying that it was not a big deal, sparking a feud with Afronita's fans

Nigerian musician Ruger reacted to Ghanaian dancer Afronita's delivery in the Toma Toma dance challenge.

Ruger reacts to Afronita's video

Ruger watched the video of Afronita dancing energetically to the Toma Toma song, which features Nigerian Afrobeat singer Tiwa Savage.

The Nigerian singer took to the comment section to express his views on the video, dropping a queen emoji.

Afronita's outfit in Toma Toma dance challenge

In the video, Afronita rocked a silk dress with a thigh-high cut that flaunted her fine legs and knotless braids with spiral ends.

The AfroStar Kids Academy founder looked beautiful in her evening makeup and high heels with spiral straps.

Afronita's Toma Toma dance challenge delivery

Reactions to Ruger's comment on Afronita's video

Nigerians in the comments section did not see it as a big deal. They noted that Ruger was commenting under the posts of many content creators who used the Toma Toma song in their videos.

Ghanaians were overjoyed as they hailed Afronita in the comment section, while her loyal Stargyal Galaxy fans thronged the comment section to discipline the Nigerians who made ill comments.

Below are the diverse opinions of social media users:

komaweifavour said:

"Please no hate o, seriously no hate, but which one is he finally crowned her? Ghanaians una too do o, he has been commenting under almost all the videos. make una try rest!"

Ro-Sey👅🌹 said:

"You people can exaggerate eiii🙄."

davisnaana107 said:

"Dani for a reason.I don't know anybody called by the name Danita it is only you I heard."

leeya said:

"Hers was truly nice. The dress and shoes and dancing made her look hot and cool doing the challenge ☺️."

gyamfibryt said:

"I really like this gal with her swag ,I dey feel the way she dance , she is really talented🥰🥰🥰🥰."

user7046279003614marinadsteve said:

"Keep soaring higher and higher my dance warrior @Afronitaaa 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Entertainment prefect fulfills campaign promise

YEN.com.gh reported that Trina, the entertainment prefect at Abraham Lincoln School, invited dancer Afronita to her school in fulfilment of her campaign promise after winning the 2024 elections.

Trina picked up Afronita from the Kumasi Airport. When they arrived at the school premises, the pupils were overjoyed, and mobbed the two.

Ghanaians admired Trina's determination and honesty in ensuring she kept her campaign promise and wished Ghanaian politicians would follow her example.

