Celebrated rapper Kweku Smoke has won the hearts of many Ghanaians after he stepped in to help a needy KNUST final-year student, Osman

Aspiring SRC president, Reginald Jojo Gwira, appealed on X, calling for people assist with the GH¢66,000 Osman needed for his spinal surgery

Many people hailed Reginald for bringing the student's problem to light, while others hailed Kweku Smoke for the generous donation he made

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke has earned widespread admiration after stepping in to cover the full cost of life-saving spinal surgery for Osman Awudu Abu, a final-year BA History student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Kweku Smoke pays GH¢66,000 for a KNUST final-year student to undergo urgent spinal surgery. Image Credit: @Reginald_Jojo and @kwekusmoke

Source: Twitter

Kweku Smoke donates to KNUST student's surgery

Reginald Jojo Gwira, an engineering student and an aspiring SRC president, made the appeal on behalf of Osman on X.

He had publicly appealed for GH¢66,000 for Osman to undergo critical spinal surgery.

Doctors warned that without the operation, scheduled to take place before the end of July 2025, he could suffer permanent nerve damage and potential loss of mobility.

Moved by the plea, Kweku Smoke responded with a powerful gesture.

The Yedin hitmaker quote-posted the original appeal on social media with a simple but heartfelt message:

“I will pay it 🙏🏾.”

His act of kindness quickly went viral, with fans and social media users applauding him for his generosity and compassion.

Many praised Kweku Smoke for using his influence to change lives, calling him a role model for other celebrities and public figures.

Reactions to Kweku Smoke's donation

Several KNUST students took to the comment section to hail Reginald and to pledge their vote for him as he contests for the SRC President position in 2025.

Others also could not contain their gratitude and admiration for Kweku Smoke for coming to the aid of the needy KNUST student, Osman.

The heartwarming reactions of netizens to Kweku Smoke's gesture are below:

@hon_adutette said:

"Reginald saving lives."

@EmmanuelAddoAm1 said:

"Big ups Kweku Smoke 💨 God Bless You and your hustle 😎 😎 😎Bongo will come and talk trash but when they go to court p3 he will come and delete them. Wait and see."

@ogyatanaa7 said:

"Sake of this, I will vote for the Guy 🔥🔥🔥."

@waitfor_moi said:

"How you treat people definitely makes you royal...big respect 🙇🏿‍♀️."

@el_eleazy said:

"Kweku Jesus for a reason 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@adamtoffic6 said:

"May Allah bless @Kwekusmoke_ and grant our brother wellness."

Similar to Kweku Smoke, Afia Schwarzenegger donates a wheelchair to a fan known as Kobi who is unable to walk. Image Credit: @kobi2125 and @queenschwar

Source: TikTok

Afia Schwarzenegger promises wheelchair to fan

YEN.com.gh also reported that US-based Ghanaian media personality and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger warmed hearts online after offering to help a physically challenged fan who joined her TikTok Live session.

During the livestream, the fan, who is unable to walk, shared his condition with the comedienne. Deeply moved by his situation, she promised to buy him a wheelchair to support his mobility and improve his quality of life.

The touching moment quickly went viral, with many social media users flooding the comments with praise for Afia's kind gesture. Fans commended her for showing compassion and making a difference to her fans.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh