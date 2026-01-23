Agbeko has returned to the public scene after spending several months receiving treatment at the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital

In a video, the rapper showed off his current state as he sent a message to Edem and his team, who previously helped him

Agbeko's return from his stint at the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital has triggered positive reactions from many fans on social media

Embattled veteran Ghanaian rapper, Bismark Yankah, popularly known as Agbeko, has completed his journey to get rehabilitated after years of substance abuse.

Agbeko was admitted to the Pantang Hospital in the Ga East District of the Greater Accra Region following the intervention of his colleague and fellow Voltarian, Edem.

The former Last Two Music Group signee's health became a big concern after footage of him looking unkempt and begging media personality Andy Dosty for GH₵20 on the streets to purchase some items surfaced on social media.

The media personality declined to offer the Ototo Me hit-maker money. He later hosted the rapper on his show on Hitz FM, where he confessed that he had been introduced to substances by an ex-girlfriend.

Agbeko had previously also admitted in an interview with media personality Giovani Caleb on 3FM that he was living on the streets after losing his home due to his use of hard substances.

The rapper also noted that he had spent time in prison due to his bad habits.

Edem offers to help Agbeko amid struggles

Footage of Agbeko's worrying state got the attention of Edem and his team, who took him to a barbershop for a makeover and promised to help him get medical treatment at the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital.

According to a Facebook post shared by Edem, the team held an initial meeting with his embattled colleague, where all parties agreed that rehabilitation represented the best path forward.

However, despite the collective effort and professional guidance made available, Agbeko unexpectedly refused to proceed with the rehabilitation process upon arrival at the facility.

The team reportedly spent additional hours into the evening at Pantang attempting to persuade him, to no avail.

Agbeko later reversed his initial decision and got himself admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Below is Edem's Facebook post after Agbeko rejected the chance to go to Pantang:

Agbeko leaves Pantang after medical treatment

On Friday, January 23, 2026, Edem shared a video of Agbeko after completing his treatment at the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital.

The embattled rapper looked fine and healthy as he expressed his gratitude to Edem and his team for admitting him to the hospital. He dismissed claims by critics that he would relapse after his treatment.

Agbeko also slammed fans who have attempted to create a feud between him and his colleague.

He hinted at a return to music, pledging never to return to his past street life after his stint at Pantang.

The Facebook video of Agbeko speaking after completing his treatment at the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital is below:

Agbeko's return after Pantang stint stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Justin Kwaku Amory commented:

"Well done, Edem, but we are keeping receipts. We move."

Michael Elikem Kelly wrote:

"Amen, brother, shine on. Big up yourself, VRMG boss. Fully active."

Roger King said:

"One dangerous artist, Agbeko. Can’t wait to see you come back to the music scene, bro. You have got the masses already."

Louis Mawutor Azumah remarked:

"I love this. Things we love to see."

Taliban's physical state raises concern after resurfacing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Taliban's physical state raised concerns after he resurfaced in public after years out of the music industry.

In a video, the rapper looked unkempt and unhealthy as he spent time in a local bar with many others in an undisclosed location.

Many Ghanaians who watched the video expressed mixed reactions on social media.

