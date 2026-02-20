Corporal Samuel Apraku, a young officer of the Ghana Police Service in the Ashanti Region, has tragically passed away after a brief illness

The news was confirmed on Friday, 20 February 2026, by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene

In a Facebook post, Dr Amoakohene described him as a dedicated and hardworking officer and extended condolences to his bereaved family

Corporal Samuel Apraku, a young officer of the Ghana Police Service in the Ashanti Region, has been reported dead.

The news of the officer’s death was confirmed on Friday, 20 February 2026, by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene.

Corporal Samuel Apraku, a young police dispatch rider close to the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, dies. Photo credit: Dr Frank Amoakohene/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to the minister, Corporal Apraku, a dispatch rider with the Ghana Police Service, passed away on 20 February after a brief illness.

In a Facebook post, Dr Amoakohene extended his condolences to the bereaved family and eulogised the young police officer, describing him as dedicated and hardworking.

"My deepest condolences to the family of Corporal Samuel Apraku, a dedicated and hardworking dispatcher rider, who sadly passed away in the early hours of today after a brief illness," he confirmed.

"His commitment, discipline, and service will be remembered with great respect. May his soul rest in perfect peace, and may God grant his family, colleagues, and loved ones the strength and comfort to bear this loss," he added.

Read the Facebook post below:

Netizens extend condolences to Corporal Apraku's family

Following the confirmation of Corporal Samuel Apraku's demise, some netizens have extended their condolences to his family. YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Mark Owusu Anim said:

"That's him with my son a few months ago. My condolences to the family."

@Wreyguy Jojo also said:

"May you sleep in peace, comrade, may the lord lead you home and protect your left family."

@Abasibiik Michael commented:

"The end of life is always disheartening, but well, it's part of life to die. May his Soul rest in peace."

@Pretty Queen also commented:

"Aaaaaah l still can't believe Cpl Apraku, may your soul rest in peace till we meet again."

@Valeria Amanoipo wrote:

"May his gentle soul rest well with his maker."

@Dennisward Shadymills also wrote:

"Today also marked exactly one year since my late wife passed on.... Ooooo 20th February!!!!! Rest in peace, comrades."

@Eric Ahenkorah said:

"Hmmm, Apraku Samuel, the only person who insults me on my birthday, bro, I still have your last insult on my page. Rest well, my brother."

Dr Frank Amoakohene joins Odehyieba Priscilla on stage to lead worship. Photo source: DrFrankAmoakohene, ZionFelixTv, OdehyiebaPriscilla

Source: Facebook

Amoakohene leads worship at Odehyieba Priscilla's concert

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Dr Frank Amoakohene was among several high-profile guests at Odehyieba Priscilla's Altar of Worship concert at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi.

The event, which happened on September 21, brought together scores of gospel musicians, including Joyce Blessing and Broda Sammy.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ashanti Regional Minister was invited on stage to join Odehyieba Priscilla's ministration.

Dr Frank Amoakohene, who is believed to be a staunch member of the Church of Pentecost, mesmerised attendees as he led worship at the concert

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh