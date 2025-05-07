Budding Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog caused a stir on social media when he shared a video of himself flaunting his new look

In the video, he participated in a viral TikTok challenge while rocking his afro, which was styled into a messy hairdo

Many people wondered whether he had ventured into being a TikToker since it had been a long time since he released an album

Thriving Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog has raised concerns on social media when he flaunted his new look and participated in a viral TikTok challenge.

Yaw Tog flaunts new look

Yaw tog took to his TikTok account to share an exciting video of himself doing a viral trend on the entertainment platform.

The Sore hitmaker was dressed casually in a pair of red semi-oversized trousers and an oversized black t-shirt. He completed his look by wearing sneakers.

In the video, the talented rapper got many people talking about his new look, which consisted of him rocking a messy hairstyle.

The young rapper, who was known to always have a clean and neatly trimmed haircut, was spotted with an afro that was braided into different sections without any clear pattern or style.

Meanwhile, Yaw Tog recently released a new song titled Eboso, and it is making waves.

Reactions to Yaw Tog's new look

The TikTok video got many people talking about Yaw Tog's growth as they talked about his hair and how unkempt it looked.

Others also wondered whether he had become a TikToker since, according to them, it had been a long time since he released a new song or even an album.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Yaw Tog's new look:

A.T said:

"wahu sɛ yaw tog adrope hit biom da, we mean business 🤣🤣"

Son Of Feathers 🦅 said:

"U see Yawtog dropping hit again."

Andy_Morgan🕊️💰 said:

"U turn TikToker, maybe dis will help..

Wood said:

"Music doesn't work so you turn tiktoker ɛbɛfa wai Owusu"

_kwesi_kittoe said:

"You see say the music no go work you find a new path that's nice 😂."

Mark Trillion ♿️ said:

"Now you are TikToker lol 😂 look at the hair style, now your mom has not see it anaaa ? Because she said you are good boy lol . Now she will find out that we don’t judge 🙏🙏 only God can judge 😂."

Yaw Tog goes unnoticed at an event

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Yaw Tog made an appearance at the grand opening of Bella’s Hairloom and Braids in Accra, but a viral video showing him largely unrecognised by attendees stirred conversation online.

The trending video left many social media users worried about the rapper's current status in the spotlight, with some expressing disappointment over the seeming dip in attention.

While some fans encouraged Yaw Tog to keep pushing in his career, others questioned the relevance of his presence at the event in the first place.

