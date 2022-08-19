Northern Region's Teiya was crowned the 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) queen at the grand finale on Sunday

It turns out that Teiya's glorious day on television had been predicted by Prophet Bernard Elbernard some five months ago

A video of the man of God's prediction has just surfaced online and it is fast gaining attention on social media

Northern Region's representative Tung-Teiya Ayisha Dahamani emerged as the winner of the 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB).

At the grand finale held on Sunday, October 9, 2022, Teiya overcame stiff competition from four other finalists. Even more interesting was the fact that she had been considered an underdog. Oti Region's Aiko and Eastern Region's Amoani were highly tipped for the crown.

While it may come as surprise to many, Teiya herself will not be as she had received a 'prophecy' about her triumph.

It was prophesied that Teiya would in GMB 2022 Photo source: @tv3_ghana, @queenteiya_gmb22

YEN.com.gh understands Prophet Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun, the General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, predicted Teiya's win in May, about two months before she went into the GMB house.

In a video which has surfaced on TikTok, the prophet is seen ministering to many congregants in a church. Teiya happened to be one of the people in the crowd.

The 'man of God' indicated he saw Teiya receiving an honour of national interest and be on national television.

"This nation called Ghana will honour you. There is a national honour coming your way. You shall sit on this national television and you will do some great things on this national television," he said.

He then moved to Teiya who was kneeling just nearby to anoint her.

Scores angry as MP's daughter Teiya wins 2022 GMB

The video comes after the crowning of Teiya as GMB left social media divided. While some congratulated and praised her, many others expressed their shock at the choice of Teiya as the winner.

Information that Teiya is the daughter of an MP stirred massive reactions online.

Meanwhile, a supporter of Aiko could not control his disappointment after his favourite contestant lost the crown to Teiya.

He was spotted in a video shared by organizers of the pageant in which he was lying on a banner with Aiko's picture printed on it as people were leaving the venue.

