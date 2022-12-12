2nd princess Miss Tourism Ghana 2019 Emmanuella Awedana Apuri has been crowned Miss Tourism Africa on December 10, 2022

The research assistant and philanthropist represented Ghana at the Miss World Tourism pageant in Vietnam

Japanese beauty Erina Hanawa was crowned Miss Tourism World 2022 at the finale held in Vinh Yen city.

On Saturday, December 10 in Vinh Phuc, Vietnam, Erina Hanawa, a 29-year-old Japanese-Filipina beauty representing Japan, was named Miss Tourism World 2022.

The first-place winner Justine Felizarta of the Philippines, Le Thi Huong of Vietnam, Iana Sharikova of Russia, and Adeduro Adetola of Nigeria were the runners-up (fourth).

Hanyu Zhang from China, Emmanuella Apuri from Ghana, Ade Yunita from Indonesia, Maria Carmen Crescenzi from Italy, Delvina Katerina Luther from Singapore, Pakinee Duangpattra from Thailand, and Duygu Cerit from Turkey completed as the Top 12 semi-finalists.

Emmanuella Awedana Apuri was named Miss Tourism World Africa 2022 in Vietnam. source: @misstourismghana @a_w3_da_na

Source: Instagram

The continental crowns went to Hazel Zuiga Pinedo of Colombia (Miss Tourism America), Pakinee Duangpattra of Thailand (Miss Tourism Asia), Emmanuella Apuri of Ghana (Miss Tourism Africa), and Duygu Cerit of Turkey (Miss Tourism Europe).

In an Instagram post by Miss Tourism Ghana, they shared a post with the gorgeous photo of Emmanuella Apuri captioned,

We are Miss Tourism world Africa 2022 and we made Top 12. Congratulations to us. @a_w3_da_na well done you’ve made us proud. We can’t wait to have you back for a celebration. Kudos. Thank you all for your support and encouragement. God bless you Miss Tourism Ghana 2022, This is the moment to unlock your true beauty, We are the heart ❤️ of Ghana !!

Some social media users have sent congratulatory messages to the Miss Tourism Ghana

Emmanuella Apuri looks regal in an African print dress

The beauty queen looked stunning in a yellow and green sleeveless gown. The tourism ambassador rocked her natural braids as she styled her looks with red drop earrings.

Miss Tourism World Africa Emmanuel Apuri slays in a beautiful gown

The northern beauty wore a lovely African print dress showing off her smooth skin for this photoshoot. The eloquent model inspired us with the long natural locs hairstyle for Christmas festivities.

