Ghanaian musician Miyogi, real name Jasmine, tied the knot in a luxurious ceremony over the weekend

The beautiful young bride and her fashionable bridesmaid trended on social media with their stunning wedding dresses

The bride, with an infectious smile, Jasmine looked flamboyant in a sleeveless lace gown designed with beautiful embellishments

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian rising musician Jasmine who has a striking resemblance with A-lister actress Nadia Buari walked down the aisle in a beautiful ceremony over the weekend.

Ghanaian bride and musician Jasmine looks stunning in her elegant wedding gown and bridal robes. source: @live_with_kwaku

Source: Instagram

1. Bride's elegant makeup transformation

The beautiful bride Jasmine looked stunning for the traditional wedding. She wore subtle makeup with much emphasis on the eyebrows, eyeliner, and contouring. She looked in her beautiful robe for the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

2. Bride's stunning kente ensemble for the traditional wedding

The gorgeous bride looked ethereal in her colorful and well-patterned kente ensemble. She styled her looks with pure African gold jewelry as she danced in the trending video.

3. The bride's elegant hairstyle for the white wedding

Jasmine looked effortlessly chic in her lace bridal robe while fixing her elegant hairstyle for the white wedding. She flaunted her flawless skin in the see-through gown as top hair stylist Ani Nessa worked magic on her lustrous curly hair.

4. The bride's sleeveless lace gown

Jasmine wore an elegant in white lace gown with a long train for the white wedding. She wore a beautiful tiara and a white veil that matched her elegant earrings.

The groom was seen looked dapper in a white suit as they recited her vows in the presence of family and friends.

5. The bride and beautiful bridesmaids hit the dancefloor

The female musician and her celebrity bridesmaids gave us an awesome dance formation during the white wedding.

The bride wore a ravishing reception gown while the bridesmaids wore a short black dress with matching high heels.

Nadia Buari: 5 Times Ghanaian Actress Posed With Designer Bags; Christian Dior Costs GHC 50K

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari having a beautiful collection of quality and expensive designer bags in her wardrobe.

The multiple award-winning movie star Nadia Buari and her colleague Jackie Appiah are on top of the game, spending a portion of their savings on luxury bags.

Nadia Buari, 39, has become the go-to celebrity if you want trendy style inspiration and designer bags that can stand the test of time

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh