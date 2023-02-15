Forty-nine-year-old Grammy-winning producer, Pharrell Williams has been named Louis Vuitton Men's Creative Director

The talented designer Pharrell Williams will succeed Virgil Abloh who died in 2021 after battling cancer

His first collection will make its debut in June in Paris at Men's Fashion Week, and the appointment is effective right away

The Grammy-winning producer, rapper, singer, and songwriter Pharrell Williams has been appointed as the new creative director of Louis Vuitton's menswear line.

Williams was referred to as "a visionary whose creative realms span from music to art to fashion" by the label.

Pharrell Williams and the late Ghanaian designer Virgil Abloh. source: @louisvuitton @virgilabloh

High-profile Ghanaian designer Virgil Abloh, who passed away in 2021, previously served in the Louis Vuitton position as Creative Director.

In June 2023, Pharrell's new collection will be revealed during the Men's Fashion Week in Paris. In addition, he helped start the streetwear company Billionaire Boys Club with Japanese designer Nigo in 2003.

Pietro Beccari, chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, stated in a statement, "I am pleased to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men's Creative Director."

With little doubt, Mr. Beccari continued, "His creative vision beyond fashion will take Louis Vuitton towards a new and extremely exciting chapter."

One of the top international fashion houses is Louis Vuitton. It is a component of the LVMH luxury goods business, which Bernard Arnault, the richest man on earth, owns.

